Eirgrid invites East Meath and North Dublin communities to forum

Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement, EirGrid says EirGrid wants to engage with communities. Photo -Clive Wasson

EirGrid, the operator and developer of the national electricity grid is encouraging local community groups to join a community forum for its East Meath-North Dublin Grid Upgrade.

The deadline for expressions of interest is Friday, July 29 at 12pm.

The forum will ensure community and stakeholder views are understood and properly considered, prior to, and during the development of the upgrade.

The upgrade will see a 400kV underground electricity cable link Woodland substation near Batterstown in Co Meath, to Belcamp substation near Clonshaugh in north Dublin.

The forum may include representatives from local resident groups, community associations, and business and sporting organisations.

Membership is also extended to local public representatives and Chamber of Commerce.

Sinead Dooley, head of public engagement with EirGrid said: “The electricity system ultimately exists to serve the needs of communities and businesses and as such, we believe it is important that community input is embedded in projects from the outset.”

“We encourage community groups to submit expressions of interest. We want to engage with communities on this project to ensure that the best decisions can be made,” added Ms Dooley.

Expressions of interest for the forum can be made by visiting consult.eirgrid.ie and searching “East Meath North Dublin.”