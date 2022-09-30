Duncan Smith TD says he has ‘No faith’ that free GP care for children will be rolled out

A Dublin Fingal Labour TD has said there is now “no faith” in the rollout of free GP care for children.

Deputy Duncan Smith was speaking as Budget 2023 came before the Dáil.

He said: “Last weekend, budget kites were being flown with reports that the Minister for Health will announce the extensions of free GP care to 400,000 children but nobody believed it.

"It builds on five years of broken promises from Fine Gael on this matter. Any extension of the GP care scheme has been stalled. We are now hearing that GPs have not been included in the conversation based on last year's announcement.

"There is no faith that there will be any real extension in the free GP scheme for children. Parents of six- and seven-year-olds want to know what happened to the Government announcement last year. Those children, who are now seven, eight or nine years old, have aged out of last year's broken promise from the Government.”

Deputy Smith said the Minister for Health announced in the October 2021 budget that funding of €45 would be provided in 2022 for a range of measures to advance the objective under Sláintecare.

These measures included expanding access to free GP care to children aged six and seven, but as Deputy Smith pointed out, “that simply has not happened.”

He said: “In January 2020, the then Minister for Health, Deputy Harris, announced he had received Government approval to extend free GP care to all children under 13. That still has not happened. The only party to have delivered free GP care in any way has been the Labour Party.”

Speaking of Primary Care services, Deputy Smith said: “Primary care is about much more than GPs, and primary care centres should provide the full suite of community-centred healthcare.

"We need investment in community diagnostics and assessment hubs and to work towards treating more chronic diseases in the community. Resourcing supports for those with dementia, diabetes, asthma and a range of other conditions will reduce pressure on acute hospitals."

Deputy Smith noted that €443 million has been allocated to tackle waiting lists, an increase of €225 million on last year.

However, he concluded, “throwing around money and lines in budget speeches will not solve the waiting list crisis.”