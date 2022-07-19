Duncan Smith TD says Budget 2023 must put money ‘into pockets of those who need it most’

Budget 2023 must aim to put the “tax windfall” back into the pockets of those who need help the most, a Dublin Fingal Labour TD has said.

Deputy Duncan Smith was speaking in the Dáil recently when “Summer Economic Statement: Statements” came before the House.

Deputy Smith said: “It is undeniable that the statement shows how well the economy is doing on paper right now, but this is only on paper.

"These abstract economic figures do not tally with the real lived experience of hard-pressed households in my own Fingal constituency and across the country. The only numbers that matter to them are the increasing price of food, energy and services.

"Strong GDP figures are not helping them pay the bills or get the kids back to school. Nor do they support those local business owners in the real economy who face ever-increasing costs, such as insurance and energy.”

According to Deputy Smith, what “really” matters for people are building affordable homes, investing in quality public healthcare and taking “real measures” to tackle the cost of living.

On these fronts, the Government has consistently failed, he said.

He said the reality was that our economic performance is largely driven by the multinational sector, consisting are “footloose companies” which could leave the country “tomorrow.”

Yet, he said, we remain “completely over-reliant” on them for revenue as the summer economic showed.

He said: “We now have the crazy situation where just ten foreign multinational firms are paying half of all corporation tax. To say we have put all our eggs in one basket would be a gross understatement. We need to be clear that this is a short-term tax boon that will soon come to an end.”

According to Deputy Smith, Labour’s spokesperson for finance and public expenditure, Deputy Nash, has warned about the overconcentration on corporation tax “for years.”

The Fingal Labour TD said the Labour Party has called for the development of a new industrial strategy, one that creates “decent sustainable jobs for the long term.”

The Government, he said, seems to have “no strategic plan” beyond “milking the multinational cash cow in the short term.”

He said: “We already saw how the last Fine Gael-led Government squandered corporation tax receipts on expensive overruns, such as on the national children’s hospital. We need reassurance that these once-in-a-generation tax receipts will not be wasted again.

“In addition to corporation tax receipts, the summer economic statement shows bumper increases across other take headings. It is important to note that the summer economic statement only cites earlier analysis from the spring about tax revenue projections, whereas the most recent tax figures are ahead of these projections.

"In short, there will be much more tax available for spending in the budget. Much of this increase can be accounted for by inflation. Simply put, as prices have risen, so too have the Government’s VAT receipts. Budget 2023 must aim to put this tax windfall back into the pockets of those who need help the most.”