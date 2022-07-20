Duncan Smith TD says Aer Lingus must explain flight cancellations and delays

Labour transport spokesperson, Duncan Smith has recently sharply criticised Aer Lingus management for refusing to attend a hearing of the Oireachtas Transport Committee to discuss problems with flight cancellations and delays.

Deputy Smith said: “We are all utterly frustrated that Aer Lingus are steadfastly refusing to accept our invitation to explain these flight cancellations and unacceptable delays.

" People want answers. The reality is in the majority of people’s minds Aer Lingus is still the national carrier, the shamrock is still on the tail fin and they have to understand that and appreciate the esteem they are held in.”

The Dublin Fingal Labour Deputy concluded: "They must be answerable to the people and members of the transport committee are determined to get to the bottom of these cancellations and delays.”