Duncan Smith TD aims to criminalise ‘grotesque’ practice of filming road accident victims

A Dublin Fingal Labour TD has introduced a Bill which would crminalise the “distressing and grotesque” practice of the recording of accident victims.

Deputy Duncan Smith was speaking in the Dáil recently when the “Protection of Accident Victims from Non-Consensual Recording of Images Bill 2022: First Stage” came before the House.

He said: “In our country, we deal with anywhere between 150 and 200 road traffic deaths each year. In addition, there are upwards of 8,000 injuries related to road traffic accidents every year. These can range from very minor injuries to the most serious and profoundly life-changing injuries.

"There is hardly a person or community that has not been touched by the tragedy and impact of a road traffic death or serious injury. It is something that we, as a nation, are very conscious of.”

He added: “Unfortunately, a phenomenon has recently emerged that is both distressing and grotesque. In these cases, there is a serious accident and victims are dead, dying, seriously injured or in a state of nervous shock.

“That is then filmed by passers-by and shared on social media. We have all heard that the Garda, very quickly after an accident, is having to appeal to the public saying there is an accident on such-and-such a road and please do not share images of it. I do not even have to go into the reasons but the central reason is that a family member or a loved one of the person who has been injured or killed may see it. Images should not be shared out of respect for the victim of the accident."

Deputy Smith called the practice “an act of absolute indecency”, and said we need to “clamp down on it.”

He said we need to find our own decency as a society again and look at what we can do as a legislature to say this is unacceptable.

It was simply unacceptable that this was being done at these tragic events, he said, which happen in the eye of the public.

There were five sections to the Bill, he explained.

Section 1 defines a protected image as meaning “a visual representation, including any photographic, film, video or digital representation of a person at the scene of an accident or other emergency who as a result of that emergency is dying, dead, seriously injured or in a state of nervous shock.”

Section 2 provides that a person is guilty of an offence where they record or publishes such a protected image of another person without that other person's consent "and that conduct seriously interferes with the peace and privacy of that other person or causes distress, alarm or harm, including psychological harm, to the other person or members of his or her family.”

The Bill also seeks to protect the emergency services, which at certain times need to take recordings of scenes.

Deputy Smith said: “I expect the Bill will not be opposed. I hope we can find some way, even through an amendment to existing legislation, to bring this proposal into law.”