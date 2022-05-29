Dubs show they belong in camogie Premier league

DUBLIN 0-10

TIPPERARY 0-10

A CAIT Devane free deep into injury time saw Tipperary salvage a point in Saturday’s Group one encounter in Parnell Park.

While the result leaves Dublin unbeaten after two games, they will feel this game got away from them, especially after Tipperary centre forward Roisin Howard had received a straight red with 20 minutes remaining.

While Tipperary had come back from three points down to level proceedings through Devane just short of the hour, Dublin must have felt victory was theirs when centre forward Niamh Gannon split the posts with a terrific effort from the right-hand side.

But two minutes later Dublin conceded a free following a foul on Tipperary substitute Ereena Fryday, and from just inside the Dublin half Devane made the distance to secure the point for the Premier County.

Dublin now host Cork this coming Saturday at a venue that was yet to be confirmed as we went to press and despite dropping a point at home manager Adrian Sullivan was upbeat after the game.

“We are disappointed we didn’t get the win against Tipp. They are one of the top four sides in the country and that is where we are striving to be. But if you had offered me four points after our first two games at the start of the Championship, I would gladly have taken it. It’s a very difficult group.

“I think that all the teams in the group will be looking up and down the table until the very last whistle in the very last game.”

Certainly Dublin proved they are able to compete at the highest level, with Devane’s opening frees at the start of both halves the only two times Tipperary headed Dublin during the game.

Excellent scores from Aisling O’Neill and Aisling Maher had moved Dublin two points clear mid-way through the first half in a period where Roisin Baker was very impressive at corner back.

Devane’s dead ball expertise would bring Tipperary back into the game, but with wing forwards Maher and Jody Couch finding the range Dublin moved two points clear once more before Tipp closed out the half with points from Grace O’Brien and Claire Hogan to leave it at 5-5.

A free from Devane straight after the restart made it three points on the bounce for Tipp, but the introduction of Kerri Finnegan at wing forward gave Dublin new life in attack and after Maher had landed a free Finnegan then landed an inspiration score for the home side.

Tipperary suffered a setback when Howard was sent to the line for a challenge on midfielder Leah Butler, and with Dublin adding further scores through Maher and Ali Twomey, they led by three mid-way through the second half. But frees from Devane each side of a point from Niamh Tierney would draw Tipperary level, and despite Gannon’s injury-time score the visitors showed their resilience to claim a draw at the death.

Scorers: Dublin - A Maher 0-4(2f), A O’Neill 0-2, N Gannon, J Couch, A Twomey, K Finnegan 0-1 each; Tipperary - C Devane 0-7(all frees), G O’Brien, C Hogan, N Tierney 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Mooney, R Baker, E O’Brien, M Kelleher, L Butler, H Hegarty, E O Byrne, O Gray, G Couch, A Maher, N Gannon, J Couch, E Jamieson Murphy, A O’Neill, A Twomey. Subs: K Finnegan for J Couch (40), E Flanagan for O ‘Byrne (51), A Gannon for Twomey (60+1).