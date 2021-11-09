Dubs just short in All-Ireland bid

The Dublin Masters squad line up before facing Tyrone in the All-Ireland decider.

TYRONE 2-9

DUBLIN 1-8

Tyrone made it a year to remember for the Red Hand county as they defeated Dublin in the All Ireland Masters (Over 40’s) final in Drumlish, County Longford, on Saturday afternoon.

With Ciaran Gourley turning in a man of the match display for the Northerners, Tyrone captured the title for the second time before a strong attendance.

Dublin had started strongly with points from Donal Ryan and Kevin Golden before late points from Damien Patton and Michael Anderson saw Tyrone up by a point at the first water break.

Dublin then brought on Peadar Andrews to mark Stephen O’Neill but after Ciaran McGuinness had levelled for Dublin, O Neill then broke down the left before setting up Anderson for a close in goal to leave the Ulster men up by 1-4 to 0-5 at the break.

However points from Warren Finnegan and Golden put just a point between the sides at the end of the third quarter with Ryan then finishing past keeper after Finnegan’s shot had come back off the post.

However Tyrone who also featured former Celtic cross winner, Ryan McMenamin in defence, then struck for a second goal through Barry Collins with O’Neill, player of the year in 2005, then setting over a hat trick of scores for Tyrone.

However Dublin came close to a goal at the end only for Golden to hit the crossbar as Tyrone held on for victory.

Dublin: Ciaran Murray, Mick Coyne, Shane O Sullivan, Feilim Condron, Brian Kirby, Brian McGrath, Gary O’ Connell, Fergal Purcell, Ian Clarke, Kevin Golden, Tommy Brennan, Cormac Smyth, Warren Finnegan, Donal Ryan, Niall Crossan. Subs: Joey Morris, Ciaran McGuinnhess, JohnGillick, Ritchie Herrity, Peter Finn, Peter Murtagh, Jack Murphy, Peadar Andrews, Conor Kilmurray.