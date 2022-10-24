Dublin Airport’s South Runway out of action this week for overnight maintenance

Dublin Airport’s South Runway (10R/28L) is being withdrawn from service to facilitate essential maintenance works,

The period of withdrawal of services from the runway began at 11.30pm on Monday night and remains in place overnight from that hour to 4.30am, each night up to and Thursday, October 27.

During the period in which the South Runway is closed, the North Runway (10L/28R) will be used for operations. Maintenance works and runway operations are subject to weather, and if conditions are not suitable, they will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible thereafter.

As aircraft must land and take off into the prevailing wind, the use of North Runway during these essential works will result in aircraft taking off to the west of Dublin Airport, over areas including St Margaret’s, The Ward and Kilsallaghan, while landings will come in from the east coast over areas including Malahide, Portmarnock and Kinsealy.

The daa says it is conscious that this will be the first time that North Runway will be in operation during night-time hours and recognises that this will result in an increase in noise levels for some local residents.

However, the daa says it is important to note that this is occurring only to facilitate essential maintenance for this period.

Separately, since North Runway opened on August 24, daa has received several queries regarding departure flying patterns, which it is currently investigating with a view to resolving the matter as quickly as possible, according to the authority.

A daa spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for any impact this unexpected situation may be having on local residents and will provide an update as soon as the review process is concluded.”

Meanwhile, Swords independent councillor Joe Newman has written to the Fingal County Council and the Airport Noise Competent Authority to expressing the “anger of his constituents at the DAA total disregard for the agreed rules regarding the night time use of the North Runway at the airport”.

He said: “Local constituents have complained bitterly that aircraft are taking off from the North runway are turning sharp at a significantly lower height than they are required the Airport Noise Competent Authority.

“The ANCA require aircraft to reach at least 3,000 ft before making the sharp turn.

“But, residents say their sleep is badly disturbed by the aircraft making the turn at approx. 650 ft. They are outraged by this total lack of regard for the rules.”

Cllr Newman Newman said that the use of the North Runway between 11.30pm and 4.30am between the 24th and the 27th of October is “entirely contrary to the planning permission granted by the Local Authority. Local residents are convinced that if this goes ahead, it will be the thin edge of the wedge to open the runway 24 hours a day”. Clr Newman called for “immediate action to address these situtations”.