Dual player out of luck in camogie final

Rachael Ní Laocha of Scoil Mologa in action against Robyn McDonnell of Holy Family Swords during the Corn Olly Quinlan decider at the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals at Croke Park. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sophia Ní Maolruanaidh of Scoil Mologa in action against Anna Satell of Holy Family Swords during the Corn Olly Quinlan final at Croke Park. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Katelynn Wilson was back on the glory trail for Holy Family Swords in last week’s Corn Olly Quinlan decider at Croke Park.

Her 3-4 haul in the football finals played in Parnell Park back in April was the highest scoring tally recorded by any forward and those efforts will see her recognised with the Dean Rock Award, to be presented at a later date by the Dublin forward.

But Katelynn proved to be equally adept with the hurl as Holy Family Swords turned in a spirited display in their 3-4 to 1-4 defeat to Scoil Mologa.

Although trailing to an early goal, Holy Family bounced back through Carolina Di Adoma to lead 1-1 to 1-0 at the break.However, after back-to-back points from Odette Nic Gaffraigh, Scoil Mologa then began to pull away thanks to goals from Aoibh Ni Chealleachair and Amy NicGabhann.

Holy Family showed their battling qualities with terrific scores from Wilson, Ellie Mae McGovern and Emily Freeman, but it was too little too late.

In Wednesday’s Corn Nuri contest, St Marnock’s were edged out by Scoil Mobhi 2-5 to 1-5.

Although without their injured player Eve McCartney who cheered on from the sidelines, St Marnock’s went close early on through Francesa Demurtas and were on level terms (2-2 to 0-5) at the break, with Molly White registering a fine point for her team.

After conceding an early point in the second half, St Marnock’s then found the net through Demurtas before Ella Ni Dhuibhir struck for the decisive goal for Scoil Mobhi.