Driver who reversed into a parked car had no tax or insurance at time

A 32-year-old man who was seen by gardaí reversing into a parked car had no tax or insurance at the time, a court has heard.

John Glen Larkin had also attempted to evade a garda checkpoint three days earlier.

Judge Dermot Dempsey disqualified Larkin from driving for two years and warned him if he came before the court again on road traffic matters he would be facing time in custody.

Garda Sean Toner said he was in the carpark at Castlemills Shopping Centre shortly before 10am on December 16, 2019 when he observed a gold Opel Vectra reversing into a parked vehicle.

Garda Toner said Larkin, which an address at Tulip Court, Darndale, admitted he had no tax and no insurance.

The vehicle was seized.

In his evidence to the court, Garda Aidan O’Halloran said he was at a garda checkpoint at Stockhole Lane, Cloghran, Swords on December 13th when he observed an Opel Vectra turning away from the checkpoint.

The vehicle was stopped and Larkin admitted the tax and NCT were out of date.

The vehicle was seized, Garda O’Halloran said.

Larkin has six previous convictions, all of which date back ten years or more.

All are for public order and the defendant does not have any previous convictions for road traffic matters.

Solicitor for the defence Fiona D’Arcy said the events happened days apart and at the time Larkin had been given two days work and had “foolishly” taken the car in order to get to work.

She said he has regretted that decision ever since.

The solicitor said Larkin is a family man with three children who is now working as an apprentice plumber.

“He has learned his lesson, this is never going to happen again,” she said adding Larkin hasn’t come to any garda attention in the meantime.

Judge Dempsey fined the accused €300 for driving with no insurance on December 13th and disqualified him from driving for two years.

He imposed a further fine of €75 for the non-display of a tax disc.

The judge imposed a fine of some €350 for driving with no insurance on December 16 and then took all the other matters from that date into consideration.