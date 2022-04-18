Driver is convicted and fined for crashing gates and causing €13K damage to Swords property

A 32-year-old man who crashed through a garden fence and then drove back out through electric gates at a family home causing €13,000 worth of damage has been convicted and fined at Swords District Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey left the defendant without a driving disqualification after hearing he works for a security company and needs his licence for work.

Thomas Kelly, The Poplars, Monkstown, previously pleaded guilty to careless driving and criminal damage at Lilac Lodge, Deanestown, Balheary in Swords on August 19th, 2020.

Garda Colm Randle told the court at the time that a 191 Ford Ranger driven by Kelly had crashed through a fence in the garden and while the vehicle was in the garden he then drove out through the electric gates in order to leave the scene.

Kelly was in the vehicle and was seen on CCTV.

More than €13,000 worth of damage was caused to the hedge, garden and the electric gates at the property as a result of the incident.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, made full admissions in relation to the incident, the court previously heard, and Kelly “seemed to have panicked”.

Mary O’Hanlon, who lives at the house with her husband and family, told the court at the time that the incident had been “hugely traumatic”.

The case was put back to allow time for a shortfall in the cost of the damage caused to be paid.

Defence barrister David Staunton told the court that the shortfall of €5,000, which the defendant had been unaware of, has now been paid.

He said the reason for the accident had been “somewhat inexplicable” and Kelly himself had been very badly injured.

A blood sample had been taken by the hospital and no intoxicants were found, the barrister added. Mr Staunton said Kelly has a young family and works with a security company for a number of companys throughout the region, including Dublin City Council, driving thousands of kilometres in the process and asked the court not to disqualify him.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he accepted the evidence of the injured party who had outlined the devastating effect the incident had had on her family while also taking into account Kelly’s previous good character.

He convicted Kelly of careless driving and imposed a fine of €500. The judge said he wouldn’t disqualify him in this case. He took a second charge of careless driving into consideration. For failing to report the incident he imposed a fine of €150 with a further fine of €100 for criminal damage.