Draw for club championship is so cruel on St Sylvester’s

There will be no easy games for Sinead Aherne and co when St Sylvester's embark on their group campaign in the Senior Club Championship, following last week's draw. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

St SYLVESTER’S have it all to do if they are to make the knockout stages of the Senior Club Championship following last Wednesday’s draw.

The Malahide ladies, having secured their return to the top tier following victory over Castleknock in last November’s Intermediate decider, are pitted against reigning champions Foxrock Cabinteely and beaten finalists Na Fianna.

Also in Group B are Ballyboden St Endas who are going well in the league, and with Clontarf getting stronger every year there will be no easy games for the likes of Sineád Aherne (pictured right).

The draw for the Intermediate Championship was also made, with Fingallians – who came down last season – drawn in Group B along with Ballinteer St Johns, Skerries Harps, Man O War and Clann Mhuire.

St Maur’s are drawn with Castleknock, Lucan Sarsfields, St Judes and Parnells.

Maur’s continued their impressive run under Graham Cullen with an impressive 2-16 to 0-3 win away to neighbours Skerries Harps in the Division 2A League Cup in mid-week.

Leading 1-12 to 0-2 at the break, Maur’s defended well, conceding only one point from play over the course of the hour.

In what was an excellent team display, there were some impressive scoring performances from three minors, with Tara Brady (1-3) and Zara Thorne (0-4) in fine form and Colleen Moran registering 0-2 from right half back.

Also on target for the Rush outfit were Eimear Butterly (1-0), Niamh Carthy (0-3, inset below) and Katie Moran, Laura Carthy, Aoife Curley and Sinead Moran who each got a point.

In the same competition O’Dwyer’s went top of the Division 2A Cup table following a 2-13 to 2-5 win over Raheny in Balbriggan last Wednesday.

They were able to welcome back Shannon Richardson after a four-week absence and she played a pivotal role in the forward line, with Alana Kelly and Katie McCabe (1-3) grabbing the goals in game a game where Ruth Weakliam was excellent.

In the Division 5A League Cup, St Finian’s Swords continued their impressive run of results with a 4-7 to 3-6 win away to Ballymun Kickhams. Scorers on the night were Annabelle Timothy (1-2), Emma Howe (1-3), Jessica Collier (1-0), Emma Curran (1-1) and Laurie Baxter 0-1.

Meanwhile the lower-tier championships get under way this Wednesday evening, with Naomh Mearnog beginning their Junior C campaign away to Fingallians in Balheary.

The thrown-in time for all games is 7:30pm.