DPP direction needed in alleged drugs possession case

Judge Conal Gibbons has refused to accept jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of possession of in excess of €1,000 of cannabis.

Alex Mooney (27) is charged with possession of drugs and possession of drugs for sale or supply at Blake’s Cross, Lusk on July 13th, 2021.

Giving an outline of the facts for jurisdiction purposes, State Solicitor Mairead White said it is alleged that on the date in question, gardaí observed a black Volkswagen Golf acting in a suspicious manner.

The car was stopped in Lusk village and a search was carried out.

It is alleged that 135g of cannabis was found under the front passenger seat.

A follow search was then conduction at a property, she said.

The accused, with an address at Ridgewood Green, Swords, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The estimated street value of the alleged drugs seized was €1,000 the State Solicitor said.

Refusing jurisdiction in the case, Judge Gibbons commented: “That’s a serious amount of drugs to allegedly have in your possession”.

He remanded the defendant on continuing bail to July 28 for DPP direction.