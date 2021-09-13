Dozens of free public Wi-Fi hotspots are rolled out across towns and villages in Fingal

Dozens of free public Wi-Fi hotspots have been rolled out in towns and villages across Fingal.

The Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh, the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien and the Chairs of the three Area Committees officially launched free outdoor Public Wi-Fi hotspots in towns and villages across Fingal.

A total of 47 Wi-Fi access points have been installed in 18 locations throughout Fingal. There are seven live access points in Swords, with five in Malahide, Howth and Skerries and four in Rush.

Donabate and Blanchardstown Village will have three live access points with two in Lusk, Naul, Blanchardstown Civic Centre and St. Catherine’s Park. Garristown, Portrane, Portmarnock, Clonsilla, Castleknock, Mudhuddart and Ongar will have one live access point each.

A series of launches took place across the county today to mark the start of the Free Wi-Fi scheme in the county.

Cllr Pamela Conroy,was in Blanchardstown to launch the six schemes in the Dublin 15 area while Cllr Eoghan O’Brien, was in New Street, Malahide, to launch the three schemes in that area.

Minister of State O’Brien and Cllr. Tony Murphy, Chair of the Balbriggan / Rush-Lusk / Swords Area Committee launched the free Wi-Fi for Swords, Donabate and Portrane at an event in Swords Castle.

Finally, the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Ó Rodaigh, launched the Wi-Fi for Skerries, Lusk, Rush, Garristown and the Naul at an event on Strand Street, Skerries.

The initiative is supported by the WIFI4EU voucher scheme which aims to provide high-quality internet access across the EU to citizens and visitors via free of charge Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces such as town and village centres, parks and civic spaces. Magnet Networks were awarded the contract to install the access points in Fingal.

The Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Ó Rodaigh, said: “I am delighted, along with the Minister and Chairs of the three Area Committees, to launch the free outdoor public Wi-Fi in Fingal today. It was wonderful to see how many local businesses supported this initiative to give our towns and villages free public Wi-Fi.”

The live access points are mounted on the outside of participating businesses premises and each has a range of 150 metres.

Minister of State O’Brien said: “It is great to see this free service go live in Fingal. Public Wi-Fi means no mobile data fees for accessing the internet or using the apps that we all rely on. I want to commend Fingal County Council for their excellent work during a very challenging time, this is a forward looking and genuinely helpful project that many of us in the area will benefit from.”

Chief Executive AnnMarie Farrelly said: “This initiative forms part of the Council’s Digital Strategy which aims to make Fingal the place of choice to live, work, visit and do business in Ireland. Having access to free public Wi-Fi is a huge asset to our residents, visitors and businesses and shows Fingal as the progressive and digitally inclusive area it is.”