Donabate’s attention to detail paying dividends

Ciaran Roche, pictured (left) with his father Terry, is hoping to lead St Pat's Donabate to victory in the IFC decider.

Thirteen years after their Junior A final encounter, St Patrick’s Donabate and Round Towers Clondalkin come together once more for Saturday’s Intermediate Football Championship decider, which has been moved from St Margaret’s to Garristown (throw-in 5pm).

And for Donabate manager Ciaran Roche (pictured right) heir weekend date with destiny has been a long time in the making.

”In truth we’ve been focused on this season since the moment we lost to Finbars last year, and from there we made decisions as a group down in Tower Bay Portrane about the habits and standards we needed to instil in the group to get to where we are today.

“The players have led that themselves over the last 14 months in all aspects of the team - in terms of strength, fund-raising, ball skills, mental preparation, everything.”

The Malahide native came to the St Pat’s job with good credentials after managing both St Sylvester’s at intermediate level and Skerries Harps, but insists it’s been a collective effort from the management team since his arrival in Ballymastone two seasons ago.

“Every one of them has done unbelievable work at adding value to the group every day, but especially in training and during matches.”

Saturday’s game will be Donabate’s second final this season, having lost to St Mary’s Saggart in the Division 3 league decider at the end of August.

At the start of the season, Roche had been critical of the lack of competitive games in the league but now admits it was a blessing in disguise.

“We were very disappointed with the decision to not be given the chance to earn promotion in the league, but that narrowed our focus towards the championship.

“The league final, along with our game against Scoil Ui Chonaill in the championship, were the games we learnt the most from and the lads are amazing at taking the lessons on board and improving the next week. We’re constantly striving to improve every aspect, both individually and collectively.”

While the Donabate team is filled with quality players, including a number of Dublin Under-20s, Roche stated that each member of the panel has made a vital contribution during this season’s campaign.

“Everyone on the panel of 28 has played either in the league or championship and they’re all ready to contribute once their name is called,” he said.

“The hardest part of the job at the minute is which five players get picked to come on and finish the game.

“I think if we could enter two teams into this championship we’d have two equally matched teams.”

Looking forward to Saturday’s game, Roche believes Round Towers will provide stiff opposition.

“They’re an experienced team who are traditionally a senior club and they’ve some accurate scorers, while they keep it tight at the back,” he said.

“But we don’t focus on the opposition - only on ourselves. Our players have the answers to whatever questions are asked of them.

“We can play with freedom knowing we’re the first Pats group to reach Senior Championship and I think this is only the beginning for St Pats Donabate.”

The club will be chasing glory on two fronts as their second team will be up against Ballyboden St Enda’s In Sunday’s Junior 3 All-County final in Donabate (throw-in 11am).