Donabate wary of Dwyer

Naomh Barrog will be hoping to make it third time lucky as many people’s favourites to claim this year’s Intermediate Football Championship start their campaign at home to Clanna Gael Fontenoy on Sunday morning.

The twice beaten finalists are in the same group as Naomh Fionnbarra who pipped them at the post in a dramatic decider in Parnell Park last year.

From a Fingal point of view the standout tie sees St Patrick’s Donabate take on St Margaret’s in an eagerly awaited group two clash in Ballymastone in what will be a repeat of their Division 3 clash at the end of June when Donabate prevailed by three points.

Margaret’s will have Rory Dwyer back for this clash after he was named in the Under-20 team of the year last Thursday, the only Dublin player to do so.

An equally talented rugby player, having lined out at full back for Belvedere College, Dwyer’s decision to concentrate on the round ball has been of benefit to both county and club.

And possessed of an aerial leap that has even taken some of his teammates by surprise, Dwyer is likely to play a pivotal role for Margaret’s on the day.

Margaret’s put it up to Barrog in the group stages last year and Brian Shanahan’s majestic point from the top right-hand corner of the pitch was a score that is unlikely to be equalled for a long time to come.

However closing out games has proved a problem for them in the past and one can look back to a previous encounter with O’Tooles when they were caught at the death.

Still, expect them to put it up to a Donabate who on paper are one of a handful of teams well capable of going all the way.

In group one Clann Mhuire make the long trek out to south Dublin to take on a St Finian’s Newcastle that have adapted well to the Intermediate ranks since making the jump up from Junior three seasons back.

The current Junior 1 champions O’Dwyer’s begin the defence of their title at home to St Mark’s in group two, while last season’s beaten finalists St Monica’s are at home to St James Gaels.

Man O’War, very much the perennial bridesmaids having gone close on a number of occasions, have a home time against Ranelagh Gaels where all eyes will be on their highly rated former Dublin minor Conor Dolan.

The centre forward impressed in a recent league meeting against Skerries Harps with a measured display and last year’s beaten semi finalists will certainly fancy their chances here.

Also in group one, Garristown are at home to Beann Eadair, while St Finian’s Swords will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing display in their league final when they take on St James Gaels/An Caislean.

In the same group, Innisfails are away to Na Gaeil Oga, while St Colmcilles - on the back of their one-point win over Thomas Davis in the Division 10 final - are away to St Kevin’s Killians in Group two of the Junior 2 Championship.