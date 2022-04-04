Donabate setting pace in Division 3

Man O War’s Matthew Cassin and St Vincent’s Matteo Cardiff in action during their AFL4 clash. Picture: Fintan Clarke

St PATRICK’S Donabate share the joint lead of Division 3 along with Parnells and St Mary’s Saggart following a hard-fought 0-11 to 0-8 win away to Naomh Fionnbarra on Saturday evening.

Finbarrs had beaten Donabate in the final game of the group stages of the Intermediate Championship in August 2020, that two-point defeat signalling Donabate’s end in the competition that year.

And this game proved equally tight, the two teams level with four or five minutes to go before Stephen Dempsey kicked two late frees and Dylan Knight added a terrific point in a game where Alex Redmond performed admirably in goal.

Two points behind on six are St Margarets who won in a tight contest away to St Brigids, 1-10 to 2-5.

With former Dublin U20 captain Rory Dwyer making his first competitive start of the season, Margarets had led by six at the break, but with some key players going off injured due to a week-long sickness, Margarets needed a late penalty to clinch victory.

Best on the day for the Airport men were Jack Stynes, Nathan Dolan and Dwyer, while Leon Daly kicked some great scorers.

In Division 4 St Sylevester’s moved to the top of the table following a 0-9 to 0-7 win at home to Clann Mhuire.

Points from Adam Rogers, Thomas Flynn and Conor Whyte had left the visitors up by four points with 20 minutes to go, but Sylvester’s, having missed a first-half penalty, kicked on after that.

Crucial in that six-point unanswered run was a hat trick of scorers from Emmet Cardle who sent over two 45s, with Luke Troy, Jed Tormey and David Sexton also splitting the posts.

Clann Mhuire’s next game is at home to Man O War, the latter still looking to pick up their first point after four games after a narrow 1-12 to 2-10 defeat at home to St Vincents.

Man O War, who featured DCU freshers winner Sam Clancy at wing forward, conceded goals in each half, a result which leaves them second from bottom.

In Division 5 St Finian’s Swords drew away to Erins Isle 0-11 to 0-11, having trailed by four points at the break.

Having lost Lee Kavanagh (0-2) at half-time, Finian’s staged a terrific comeback and in fact had the chance to win the game, only for the referee to call play back for a throw in after Finian’s had scored a point.

Other scorers on the day were Scott Brennan (0-6), Brandon Caffrey (0-2) and Killian Ryan.

In Division 6 Fingallians won the big Fingal derby up in Swords, beating O’Dwyer’s 3-19 to 1-5, with the athletic midfield of Mick Rock (1-2 from play) and Ciarán Costello both excellent and Ciarán Murtagh giving a man-of-the-match display up front.

Finally, in Division 7, goals in each half from Shane Kane saw Garristown to a convincing 2-24 to 0-3 win over Ballyboden St Endas, with Ben O Brien pitching in with 14 points in a win that moves Garristown up to second spot.