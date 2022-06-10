Donabate Portrane edged out

Richard McCann of Griffith Barracks MDNS in action against William Bell and Kevin O'Leary of Donabate Portrane ETNS during the Corn an Choiglitis Naisunta decider at the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals in Croke Park. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The Corn an Choiglitis Naisunta decider between Griffith Baracks MDNS and Donabate Portrane ETNS in Croke Park was a close encounter throughout. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Matteo Fitzpatrick was the star turn for Griffith Barrack as they recorded a 4-9 to 5-5 win over Donabate Portrane in last week’s Corn an Choiglitis Náisiúnta hurling final in Croke Park.

As the scoreline suggests it was an extremely close affair, and were it not for an outstanding display by Griffith Barrack’s full back Chloe Madden, Donabate Portrane might have prevailed.

Madden made a number of inspiring clearances as Donabate Portrane valiantly tried to stay in touch, mainly through Hugh Martin (2-2). He gave a terrific display in the number eight shirt, but ultimately Griffith Barracks prevailed, with returns from Fitzpatrick (1-6) and Richard McCann (2-3) proving vital in the end.

St Brigid’s Killester struck goals at vital time to defeat Gaelscoil Bhrian Boroimhe in the Corn Ui Neill final on Wednesday last.

A Cathal Ó Meiscill goal had moved Boroimhe three points clear before a close-in effort from Conor Murphy followed shortly afterwards by a George McCormack goal left Killester ahead by 2-3 to 1-4 at the break.

Boroimhe were back business shortly after the restart when Cillian Ó Raghallaigh showed good follow-up instincts to find the back of the net. But Brigids quickly levelled again off a free and after that they never looked back, with Leo Vaughan and Eoghan Fitzgerald registering goals.

In addition, Eoghan Nugent chipped in with an impressive tally of six points for Killester as they ultimately prevailed over the Swords school on a scoreline of 4-6 to 2-4.