Donabate, Margaret’s get off to a flying start

On a weekend when weather conditions wreaked havoc on the fixture programme, there were opening-day wins for St Patrick’s Donabate and St Margaret’s in Division 3.

Donabate were resounding 2-15 to 0-6 winners over Good Counsel Liffey Gaels, with Ciaran Roche’s men holding their hosts to just one point from play in the first half as they opened up a useful-looking 10-point advantage.

And with Ollie Brooks and Sean Walsh finding the back of the net, Donabate were never challenged over the course of the 60 or so minutes, with big displays coming from Stephen Dempsey, Cian Redmond and Ben Gaston

St Margaret’s, meanwhile, were resounding 2-9 to 0-4 winners away to O’Tooles, with Conor Sutton leading the scoring with 1-4 (three frees), while Brian Shanahan also raised a green flag for Dee Donohue’s side.

Playing well on the day were Dano Lynch and Jordan Spratt in the backs and Scott Shire at midfield, while Jamie McGuinness, Damien Murphy and Sutton were the mainstays in attack in what was a great all round team effort, with some exciting talent coming off the bench.

In Division 4 ,Clann Mhuire’s trip out to St Mark’s proved to be in vain, with the game called off due to a waterlogged pitch, while Man O War suffered a heavy defeat on their home patch to Cuala on a scoreline of 1-0 to 3-13.

In Division 5, St Finian’s Swords’ game with Naomh Olaf was another to fall foul to the weather, while in Division 6 the match between Innisfails and O’Dwyer’s was abandoned following an incident which saw the match referee brandish four red cards, three of which went to Innisfails.

Finally, in Division 7, Garristown were 0-13 to 1-7 winners at home to Craobh Chiarain in their opening league game of the season.