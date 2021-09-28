Donabate make the last eight in the IFC

St PATRICK’S Donabate sealed their place in the IFC quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-13 to 1-10 home win over Scoil Ui Chonaill in Saturday’s group two clash.

After a good first half, points from Adam Dunne, Adam Darby, Stephen Dempsey and a goal from Ollie Brooks had seen Donabate trail by just the solitary point.

And with Joey Collins scoring a great point off the bench and opening up the play as the game wore on, Donabate, now with the momentum, got over the line following big points from Jamie Mullin and Dylan Knight Sands.

St Margaret’s received a walkover against Craobh Chiarain, the latter now demoted to the Junior ranks after giving their second walkover in the group. That means that St Margaret’s and Scoil Ui Chonaill will face either other in just under two weeks’ time in a winner-takes-all clash to see who joins Donabate in the knockout stages.

Clann Mhuire, having come from seven points down against O’Tooles, are through to the quarter-finals for the first time in recent memory.

Saturday’s group one clash down in Naul was an eventful one which saw goals from Conor White (1-1) and Callum McCoy (1-1) keep Clann Mhuire in contention.

The introduction of Eanna Reynolds at centre half would prove a turning point in the game, with Alex Rogers (0-2) grabbing the equalising point near the end to leave the final score reading 3-12 to 2-15.

Other scorers were Adam Rogers on 0-10 (seven from frees), Darryl Browne and Ciaran Rooney.

In the Junior 1 Championship, O’Dwyer’s were 3-14 to 1-5 winners away to Stars of Erin.

In a good first half the reigning champions had moved the ball well against the wind to lead by 2-8 to 1-4 at the break.

And despite scoring the first point after the break, O’Dwyer’s then went 18 minutes without a score before hitting 1-3 in the final five minutes to settle the game.

Finding the net for O’Dwyer’s on the day were Aaron Keenan (1-2), Liam Prout 1-4 (0-1f) and James Foran (1-0), while the rest of the scoring was spread out between Dean Thompson, Dylan Andrews, Jamie Lawlor and Ciaran Gaye.

Last season’s beaten semi-finalists, Man O’War were 2-12 to 2-11 winners away to Garristown. William Moore was on target for the visitors, while last year’s Dublin minor Conor Dolan registered five points.Finding the net for Garristown were Sean Gorman and Robbie Tormey, with Adam Carberry, Sean Gormley, Robbie Tormey and Scott Ennis giving good displays.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from James Doyle helped St Finian’s Swords to a 3-16 to 2-7 win over Na Gaeil Oga, with Conor Halpin (1-5) grabbing their third from the penalty spot.