Donabate Community Council launch campaign to raise money to fight plans for 1,365 new homes on the peninsula

Donabate Portrane Community Council has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to fight plans for 1,365 new homes at a site in Corballis East, Donnabate.

Donabate Portrane Community Council is representing the community of the peninsula since the 1940s.

A spokesperson for the community council said: “From the start, we have always campaigned for infrastructural improvements to the area.

"The community is now voicing its concerns about the Corballis East SHD.

"This is essentially an urban development being shoehorned into a rural village.”

According to Donabate Community Council: “There are deficits in retail, pubs, restaurants, trains, roads, electricity.

" Additionally, the area has been highlighted in many reports as a high risk for flooding and most recently it was identified as being completely under water in the next fifty years as a result of climate change.

"The site in question is adjacent to the Broadmeadow Estuary, which is a highly sensitive environmental area.”

The Community Council argued: “We have a track record of working with the council, public reps, and even meeting with developers to make sure that the development plans are delivered as agreed with all parties.

"In this case there are material deviations from the plans that have been agreed over many decades with the council.

"The community has had enough and we are engaging some well renowned experts to prepare a submission to An Bord Pleanala. If we have to take a judicial review of this process, then we are prepared to do just that.”

A spokesperson for the community council explained: “To that end he have started a fundraising campaign, we would strongly encourage everyone to make a contribution.”

The GoFundMe page has been set up in order to engage with expert planners, ecologists and engineers in order to “help the community fight this entirely unsuitable development at Corballis East, which will irreversibly destroy the peninsula”.

The GoFundMe campaign is in its infancy but has attracted massive support already and has almost hit it’s €10,000 fundraising goal in just four days.

At the time of writing, the page had raised a staggering €9,800 which is a strong indication of the level of opposition to the project on the ground in Donabate.

It is now for An Bord Pleanála to decide on the planning application.