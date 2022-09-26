Donabate author advises parents on building resilience in their children in latest book

A Donabate former teacher and now full-time author has published a new book which aims to equip parents with the necessary skills to raise confident and resilient children in today’s challenging world.

“Braver Than You Believe – A Parent's Guide to Building Children's Resilience Using Positive Psychology Skills” is the new book by Fiona Forman, recently published by Outside the Box Learning Resources.

The author posits resilience as a fundamental component of mental wellbeing, and reveals how learning vital skills in childhood can equip young people to navigate life’s many challenges.

With an increase in the prevalence of psychological distress coupled with the uncertainty and isolation that the global pandemic caused, building a resilience toolkit is now more critical than ever, she argues.

In the book, the author explains her ultimate goal – to foster resilience in young children and enable them to achieve their full potential and blossom into happy and fulfilled adults.

Fiona tells The Fingal Independent: “The book is about how parents can nurture their children’s mental health and well-being – it’s from positive psychology, so positive psychology is the science of wellbeing and resilience.

“I was a primary teacher, and I saw over time children having a lot of difficulties, mental health difficulties from an early age, huge issues with anxiety for example and I was working with children who were very anxious.

"I’m a parent myself, and I think there’s a lot going on for kids now in the past 10 years particularly, there’s a lot more to contend with than there would have been even 15 years ago.”

Seeing that she could do much as a teacher to encourage resilience in her pupils, Fiona secured a Masters in Positive Psychology a number of years ago, and introduced a lot of the topics into her teaching.

Having witnessed first-hand the effect of these methods, she decided to leave teaching to go full-time into writing and into holding workshops on positive psychology.

Fiona is co-author of the “Weaving Well-Being” programme and author of the “Welcome to Well-Being and Wired for Well-Being” programmes, both of which are in wide use in schools both in Ireland and abroad.

Explaining the meaning of resilience in children, she says: “Resilience is about being able to cope with problems and difficulties and challenges that life is going to throw at our children, and we need to ensure that they’re equipped with the skills to cope in healthy ways.

"It’s not about being “tough”, it’s about being aware of your emotions and part of it is being aware that all emotions are okay.”

She adds: “I think there can be a little bit of overprotecting creeping in, to be honest in parenting. I’m teaching for over 30 years so I saw that creeping in, through nobody’s fault.

"Parents sometimes don’t like to see their children upset or disappointed or anxious. Sometimes there’s this idea that we should fix everything, but it’s kind of being counterproductive.”

According to Fiona, children are not learning from an early age that it’s okay to be disappointed, worried, sad or angry. Instead, she argues, they’re learning that it’s not okay to have those feelings, which in turn is affecting their resilience, as they believe there’s “something wrong with them.”

“So that’s the starting point, to realise that all feelings are okay, it’s what we do with them that matters, and learning how to cope with them”, she says.

"I think I go through six skills to build resilience and emotional regulation is one of them, so it’s how do you cope with those big emotions.

“It’s giving those skills to children to allow them to feel strong and confident, because the sooner we give them to them at an early age, they’re going to have to use them throughout their lives.

“I do talk about parents managing their own emotions, and it’s about them realising, “Do you know what? I can’t fix everything for them.” It’s about validating their emotions, giving them space to come up with a plan then, rather than jumping in with the best will in the world to sort everything out for them.”

Fiona says that what "Braver Than You Believe” does for parents is to outline what resilience is, and offer practical resilience-building skills for young children.

These are the skills that Fiona herself has formulated and used in her own positive psychology programmes, for which she says there is proven evidence of their effectiveness.

“Teachers would be teaching these skills to children, and there’s evidence to show that that has been very positive. It has a really positive effect on children to learn resilience and wellbeing.

"So really now it’s about showing parents how they can mow in behind those skills, practical everyday things that you can do on a daily basis to enhance your child’s mental health and wellbeing.”