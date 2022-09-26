Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donabate author advises parents on building resilience in their children in latest book

Author Fiona Forman. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Author Fiona Forman. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Author Fiona Forman. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Author Fiona Forman. Pic: Fintan Clarke

fingalindependent

Ken Phelan

A Donabate former teacher and now full-time author has published a new book which aims to equip parents with the necessary skills to raise confident and resilient children in today’s challenging world.

Braver Than You Believe – A Parent's Guide to Building Children's Resilience Using Positive Psychology Skills” is the new book by Fiona Forman, recently published by Outside the Box Learning Resources.

Privacy