Donabate adventurer embarks on a new mission to ‘find Francis’ in the Philippines

A Donabate man famous for taking part in extreme endurance challenges around the world is on a new mission to help a poverty-stricken family in the Philippines.

Rob Dowling (64) is well-known for embarking on several wacky – and potentially dangerous – adventures, all involving a seven-stone bathtub named ‘Sheila’.

In 2007, he sailed 500km down the Amazon River in the bathtub, which was supported by steel drums and fitted with a small outboard motor.

Not content with completing, and surviving, this incredible achievement, in 2015 he scaled the heights of Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro – this time with his trusty bathtub strapped to his back.

In 2019, he spent more than a month making his way around the Bolivian salt flats, again with Sheila in tow, becoming the first person to circumvent the Uyuni Desert on foot – never mind with a bath attached to him.

His plans to connect the bathtub to a powered hang glider, known as a Delta wing trike, and fly above the skies of Peru were stopped in their tracks by Covid-19 and will have to wait another day to achieve.

Super-fit Rob is unfazed by the obvious risks associated with his gruelling challenges and takes it all in his stride. It’s all part of his ongoing efforts to raise funds for the children of the Amazon through the People of Peru Project.

However, the seeds were sown for Rob’s next adventure during lockdown when he watched a shocking documentary on YouTube called ‘Philippines: Dying For Gold’. It focuses on the illegal gold mining industry there, where workers risk their lives on a daily basis in the hope of providing for their families.

This involves a highly dangerous technique known as compressor mining. Workers work under water for hours while breathing through a tube connected to a makeshift compressor, often fashioned out of an empty beer keg and connected to a diesel motor.

Apart from the risk of unstable holes collapsing and trapping the miners, they are exposed to bacteria and parasites in the water. They are also prone to serious respiratory illness from toxins and mercury fumes entering their lungs through the breathing tubes.

With many miners earning less than five dollars a day, it’s simply a stark choice between putting their health at risk or feeding their families

While watching the harrowing documentary, Rob was particularly taken by the story of a man referred to as Francis, a married father of six who was no longer able to work in the mines after being diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis.

“I just knew I had to do something to help them,” he said. “I changed the money I had saved during Covid into their currency and booked flights to Manila. I was determined to track down Francis and his family so I could give them the money into their hand – it would be the equivalent of around two years’ salary to them.”

The two-week trip cost Rob in the region of €4,500 but he believes this is a small price to pay if he can help ease the family’s plight.

“Some people over there are surviving on as little as one dollar a day,” he said.

On his arrival in the Philippines last month, Rob travelled to Paracali, known as Gold Town – the area featured in the documentary. After a fruitless search for Francis, he learned the family had relocated three years ago to another province, which was a seven-hour bus journey away.

“When I was showing people on the street pictures of Francis and his wife, some were a bit suspicious of me because I was European,” he recalled.

He narrowed down his search to an area known as Gold Mountain and began an exhaustive trawl through as many shanty towns as possible. Despite his efforts and the assistance of locals, Rob eventually ran out of time and money and had to return to Ireland without finding the family

However, he is planning to return to the Philippines in October to resume his mission and hopes a YouTube documentary he is making of his recent trip will encourage people to come forward with information about Francis.

“I still have the money I saved for his family and hope to be able to give it them on my next trip,” he said. “I now know the general region where they are and am determined to find them when I go back.”

While he was shocked by the extreme poverty he witnessed, Rob revealed he was struck by the warmth of the “incredible” people he met.

“Something that will stay with me forever is a place outside Manila called Smokey Mountain, which is basically a shanty town built on top of a mile-high rubbish dump,” he said. “Meeting some of the children there was an unbelievable experience.”