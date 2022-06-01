Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donabate adventurer embarks on a new mission to ‘find Francis’ in the Philippines

Rob Dowling launches humanitarian effort to find destitute family so he can donate his Covid lockdown savings to improving their lives

Rob Dowling in the Philippines Expand

Close

Rob Dowling in the Philippines

Rob Dowling in the Philippines

Rob Dowling in the Philippines

fingalindependent

Tony McCullagh

A Donabate man famous for taking part in extreme endurance challenges around the world is on a new mission to help a poverty-stricken family in the Philippines.

Rob Dowling (64) is well-known for embarking on several wacky – and potentially dangerous – adventures, all involving a seven-stone bathtub named ‘Sheila’.

Privacy