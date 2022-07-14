Doherty welcomes support for Fingal media

A reformed model of public funding will ensure increased supports for Fingal media organisations which play “a crucial role in our communities”, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Regina Doherty was speaking as Government announced a major initiative to support Ireland’s media sector following the publication of the report of the Future of Media Commission.

Senator Doherty said: “Local newspaper outlets, as well as national outlets, are the cornerstone of our democratic system and do exemplary work in providing trustworthy information and entertainment to listeners, viewers and readers in our communities.

“Government has agreed in principle to accept 49 of the 50 recommendations in the report of the Future of Media Commission, which will chart the way to a resilient future for the sector by delivering a number of measures over the next decade.

“After examining the options for generating additional funding, Government has decided to maintain but overhaul the current licence fee. This minimises the risk of actual or perceived political interference in media independence and also reduces the burden on the Exchequer, when compared to a fully taxation-based funding model.”

Senator Doherty said she was pleased to see the Commission’s recommendation that a new Media Fund be established to support the media and journalism sector in Fingal and at national level, and be open to broadcast, print and online media.

This, she said, is in keeping with the Fine Gael submission to the Commission.

The Fine Gael Senator said the fund will allow for the provision of supports on a platform-neutral basis, and enable the targeting of supports for particular content, such as culture or news, or areas of particular need, for example at community or local level.

Local democracy reporting, news reporting, courts reporting, and community media will be supported under the fund.

The report also recommends a number of other significant actions to help ensure greater equality, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in the media sector.

Senator Doherty concluded: “Government will also work to ensure that the increased investment will provide greater opportunities for the entire independent production sector, and the wider creative sector.

“A Technical Group will be set up to examine options for the reform of the TV Licence and a report is expected to be brought to Government in November 2022.”