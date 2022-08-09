‘D’light for Sylvester’s

St SYLVESTER’S B were crowned Junior D champions in Naul last Wednesday evening following a 3-13 to 1-12 win over St Patrick’s Donabate

With Donabate captain Sarah Jane Moroney impressing in the middle of the field, Donabate dominated the early proceedings and a pass from Moroney to Alex Ryan would see the Donabate wing forward open a three-point lead for her team 11 minutes into the game.

However Sylvester’s began to get back into the game, and after sending over a point they almost caught out Donabate keeper Clara Foley who was on hand to keep out an aerial ball played into the square.

Sylvester’s had got the deficit back to a point before Ryan combined to send Ally Ryan in for a score. With their advantage out to two, Donabate went close to finding the back of the net, with Ryan’s dipping shot just falling short of the target.

Sylvester’s would eventually edge in front with two frees from Sarah Brennan (1-3) along with an additional point from Paula Kirrane, before Slattery struck for a goal three minutes into injury time to leave it 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Slattery then grabbed her second major straight after the break and a lobbed effort from Brennan on 36 minutes put the game beyond Donabate’s reach as the Malahide girls captured another piece of silverware.

Claiming Player of the Match with a final tally of 2-6 was Slattery, while Clodagh Fox was awarded the same accolade for St Sylvester’s C in their 2-12 to 0-10 defeat to Round Towers Clondalkin in the Junior G decider.

In the Junior D Shield decider, Garristown produced a strong finish to a record a 6-16 to 3-7 win away to Wanderers.

Although leaving a number of scoring chances behind them, Garristown led by six at half-time before a contentious yellow card handed out to Shannon Rock shortly after the restart let Wanderers back into the game.

But with the Garristown defence holding firm, the closest Wanderers got was three points, and once restored to their full 15 Garristown took control, with Amy O’Brien grabbing a hat-trick on the night and Chloe and Emma O’Brien and Saibh Tormey getting the other goals.

Others to impress were Catherine Duffy, Ciara Murray, Laura Rock and Christina Voloshchuk in defence, while Laura McManus was outstanding in midfield and her playing partner Emma Condon also turned in a fine display.

In the Junior H decider Round Towers Lusk B lost on a 2-12 to 2-7 scoreline at home to Erins Isle.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday tonight’s action sees recently crowned Division 2 Cup champions O’Dwyer’s begin their Junior A campaign away to Raheny, while in the Junior B grade Ballyboughal are at home to Na Fianna’s second string.