Dinny has the century in sight

Dinny Corcoran, pictured in action for Drogheda United against Chris McCann of Shamrock Rovers on the final night of the 2021 season, will be spending this year with Wexford in the First Division. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

DINNY Corcoran says he is hoping a move to First Division side Wexford can reignite his career and get the fire back in his belly after a frustrating few seasons for the Portrane native.

Corcoran has enjoyed a successful Premier Division career and was a hero at Bohemians before leaving the Phibsboro club after not getting enough first-team opportunities during the 2019 season.

A move to Drogheda United was meant to kick-start things again for the striker, but last season proved to be hugely disappointing for the 32-year-old.

According to Corcoran, he was frozen out of the team by the then Drogs manager Tim Clancy and is out to show that there is life in the old dog yet.

“The last couple of seasons have been a bit of a nightmare for me and I just want to get back playing and enjoying the game again,” he said.

“I had a niggly injury in pre-season last year and stupidly played through the pain for the first couple of games before injuring myself, and that put me out for six or seven weeks. In the meantime Chris Lyons came in and he did well and I found it hard to get my place back. When Chris got injured I felt I should have been given a chance by the manager, but for whatever reason he didn’t want to play me and all in all the season was a bit of a write-off for me.

“When the season ended my old Bohs teammate Lorcan Fitzgerald (pictured) gave me a call and asked if I would be interested in playing with Wexford this season. I said I would be open to it and a few weeks back I got talking to the new manager who told me about his plans for the club and how I would fit into the team and I was excited by what I heard.

“They are a pretty young side and I guess I’m being brought in for that bit of experience which will hopefully make the difference come the end of the season.

“I’m very excited about the upcoming season and there is still plenty of fire left in my belly. Somebody told me recently that I am on 97 career goals since I started, so there was no way I was ever going to hang the boots up before I reached the 100 milestone!”