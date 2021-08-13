Digging in to Fingal Heritage Week

From traditional farmers’ markets and climate change studies to field trips and skiff regattas, there are some fascinating Fingal projects under way as part of Heritage Week, which kicks off over the weekend.

The initiative, which is run by the Heritage Council, is running until Sunday, August 22, although additional projects can still be submitted until the end of the month. ‘Opening the Door to Heritage’ – aimed at attracting as many newcomers of all ages as possible – is the theme of this year’s event.

Christine Baker, Heritage Officer with Fingal County Council, said that a growing interest in heritage is very much reflected in the diverse range of projects submitted this year. She believes people became more connected to their surroundings during lockdown.

‘They may have just been passing the same Martello tower every day while out walking within their 5km limit and suddenly developed an interest in it,’ she told Fingal Independent. ‘People have very busy lives but during COVID they had time to be curious.’

She revealed that biodiversity is another area that has grabbed the public’s attention.

‘Fingal County Council produced a booklet about gardening and biodiversity and I must have given out over 1,000 copies,” she said. ‘People really wanted to know more about their back gardens.’

Christine explained that heritage encompasses everything from buildings and field names to marine and natural environments.

‘Heritage connects to all of us in some way,’ she stated. ‘It’s not just about our past but also our future. One of the Fingal projects on climate change, for example, encourages people to keep an eye on vulnerable sites and report any of their concerns to us.

‘Heritage is about people connecting to their communities, now and into the future.’

Like last year’s Heritage Week, many of the events will be predominantly online. However, with the easing of restrictions this summer, it has been possible for some community groups to organise live projects.

There is a series of two-minute online talks about heritage given by Fingal County Council staff, including one from Christine about a local archaeology project.

‘This demonstrates that people can encounter heritage no matter where they work and it showcases the level of expertise that’s available within Fingal County Council as well,’ she added.

Heritage Week will offer prizes for participating projects across a range of categories. Last year, the Fingal Heritage Network was a category winner for its virtual exhibition, ‘Snapshots of Fingal’s Past’.

This year’s heritage projects in Fingal are bound to appeal to a broad range of interests.

‘Rock of Ages’, which takes place on Saturday, August 21, is a field trip to Loughshinny’s world-famous carboniferous folds, which are 325 million-years-old. Hosted by the Loughshinny and Rush Historical Society, the tour will be led by Professor John Walsh of University College Dublin.

While this local phenomenon is well-known in geological academic circles, the aim of the trip is to educate locals about this wonderful piece of natural heritage right on their doorstep.

On Wednesday, August 18, there will an exploration of St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton by Karen de Lacey, Fingal County Archivist. From the ruins of St Fintan’s Church and holy well to the evolution of the cemetery itself, the online talk will also tell the forgotten stories of some of those buried there.

A cultural project focusing on Annabella Hayes, who founded the Mothers’ Union in Ireland in 1887, is another highlight of Heritage Week in Fingal. Coinciding with the centenary year of Annabella’s death, it will include a rededication of her upgraded grave in St Fintan’s cemetery in Sutton on Saturday, August 21.

A talk on the Irish legacy of the Bronte family will take place on Thursday, August 19. Maebh O'Regan will tell the story of the 15 items that Charlotte Bronte’s husband, Arthur Bell Nicholls, brought back to Banagher from Howth after the death of his wife – including her wedding dress.

Cúl Stories is a project that encourages people see their local area with new eyes. Guides, storytellers and experts will deliver talks, events and experiences on local heritage and history, including a tour of Swords on Tuesday, August 17.

Budding archaeologists will be able to join ‘Dig It Kids’ and Fingal Libraries for hands-on, fun-filled workshops celebrating the rich history of the county and its hidden gems. There will be a focus on the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and the development of the round towers. A separate workshop will take a look at the impact the Vikings had on Ireland.

The Fingal Heritage X Climate Project will provide an opportunity for members of the community to play their part in monitoring heritage sites at risk from climate change. The recently launched Fingal Cultural Heritage & Climate Change Risk Assessment Report has highlighted the vulnerability of Fingal’s 2,000-plus archaeological monuments, protected structures, geological heritage sites, historic gardens and demesnes to climate hazards such as storms, increased rainfall and higher summer temperatures.

The next step is a citizens’ science project to monitor the condition of heritage sites so that proper plans and supports can be put in place for preservation and conservation. An online seminar will take place on Tuesday, August 17.

A live online workshop on genealogy is also bound to be popular. The August 20 event, hosted by Fiona Fitzsimons of Eneclann, will advise on the best ways for families to preserve historical records – including photographs, newspapers and artefacts – to ensure these valuable resources are protected and available for future generations.

Naul features prominently in this year’s Heritage Week and local highlights will include a village farmers’ market on Friday, August 20, from 1pm to 5.30pm. The country-style popup event will showcase the very best of local produce, from fruit and vegetables and meats to baked treats and crafts. The project is aimed at shining a light on the market tradition and rural heritage of the area.

In what is bound to be one of the most popular outdoor highlights of Heritage Week in Fingal, Skerries Rowing Club will hold a traditional East Coast Skiff Regatta on Saturday, August 21.

Skiff rowing has been passed from the hobblers of old whose fishing and pilot boats were once familiar sights on the Liffey and all along the east coast. The tradition is honoured today through the many skiff regattas held along the coast during the summer months. Nine clubs will take part in 15 races, from juveniles to adults, in the spectacular Skerries event, which will be easily visible from Red Island.

On Wednesday, August 18, at 2.30pm, Ballyboughal Hedgerow Society will hold its ‘Wild Child Treasure Hunt’ for youngsters who want to go in search for bugs and blooms. This will provide an excellent opportunity for children to explore their local biodiversity and hone their bushcraft hat-making skills. Places are strictly limited to 15 so advance registration is required.

Ian Lennon from Naul Community Council will give a short tour of Naul’s graveyard on Saturday August 21, highlighting the history of the site and its importance to the area over the centuries. The Naul Village Community Conservation Project 2020, funded under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, will also be showcased.

Full details of Fingal’s projects can be found on www.heritageweek.ie