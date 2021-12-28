Development cannot be allowed to encroach on Swords Green Belt says local councillor

A local councillor has encouraged the people of Swords to have their say on the ongoing Fingal County Development Plan that is set to shape the town and the county over the next few years.

Swords independent councillor, Joe Newman, has this week, brought to the attention of Swords residents that the “Fingal Development Plan 2023-2029” is underway.

He stressed that it is very important for Sword’s residents to appreciate and engage with the development plan.

He said: “This plan will have major consequences for the people of Swords and surrounds. It will dictate how they and their children live their lives in Swords over the coming decades.

“All locals should be speaking with their public representatives about the plan and keep themselves fully informed.”

Newman’s biggest concern is that the promised Green Necklace to be developed in the existing green belt that runs around Swords should not be compromised. T

his greenbelt will provide a natural boundary to the town and will limit “urban sprawl”, according to the councillor.

Cllr. Newman said: ““ith the population of the town currently over 50,000 and expected to reach 100,000 over the next few decades the need for Swords Green Belt can’t be underestimated.

“Urban sprawl breeds all sorts of social problems and its up to locals to insist that Swords Green Belt is not diluted by developers or landowner promotion their own personal agendas that conflict with sustainable development.”

Cllr Newman explained: “Already there are landowners and developers making representations to councillor’s seeking rezoning of land that will breach the green belt and once a special case has been made for one developer it could set a precedent that would open up the greenbelt to other developers to rezone their lands.

“The Swords Green belt is vital to develop recreational facilities for the growing population including children and adults alike, the councillor argues.

“We are building more and more, apartments in this country now, and the people who buy them need recreational space.”

He added: “We need more parks, particularly on the west side of the town, dog owners for instance, need to exercise their pets regularly, young families need open spaces for their children to go to play and run & jump about.

“The opportunities for the development of recreational facilities on the green belt are enormous.

“There is a great need for woodlands where walking trails and picnic areas can be created. Also, we need to plan to provide cycling facilities to promote active travel and reduce pollution from cars.

“The Swords Gren Belt should also enable an orbital tram service or other mode of sustainable transport connecting communities to prevent gridlock in and around swords, this will also help to reduce pollution from fossil fuel transport”.

Cllr Newman urged residents to make it clear to their local councillors that they will not tolerate any public representative who votes in favour of breaching the Swords Green Belt,

He also indicated an alliance of local councillors are working making efforts to protect the green belt.