Dessie’s keeping everyone guessing

WheN a manager has several options in one position there are two ways of looking at it. Either he has an abundance of talent there - or it has become a problem area. One might be tempted to take the latter view when it comes to the Dublin number 1 jersey.

It would have have come as something of a surprise to see David O’Hanlon handed the slot for Dublin’s Leinster opener away to Wexford the weekend before last given that the Na Fianna man hadn’t seen any game time during the league.

One could argue it was the ideal time for Dessie Farrell to test him out. After all, over the course of Dublin’s seven league games 11 goals were conceded.

Most were not entirely down to either Evan Comerford or Mick Shiel, but still the statistic stood out a bit like a sore thumb.

With Comerford now back in consideration for Sunday’s Leinster semi-final against Meath in Croke Park (throw-in 4.15pm), one of the three will inevitably lose out on the day, such is championship football.

With home advantage - and much was made of the fact that Meath were drawn out of the hat first - Dublin will be favourites to repeat last year’s win over the Royal County at the same stage of the competition. The fact of the matter is that it is now 12 years since Meath put 5-9 past Dublin in that much talked about Leinster final and they haven’t had too much to brag about since.

As far as last year’s contest goes, Meath will maintain that two first-half penalty decisions went against them, one not awarded for them and then one awarded against them which Cormac Costello duly dispatched past the keeper. And yet for all that, Dublin still struggled to a six-point victory, with Meath scoring 1-4 without reply in a second half that certainly had the alarm bells ringing from a Dublin point of view.

Con O’Callaghan’s brilliant left-footed strike was one of the few things Dublin followers had reason to be cheerful about and the Cuala man was again on target against Wexford with an instinctive finish from inside the square.

And certainly the three-time All-Star, who sat out Dublin’s league campaign due to injury, will be key for Dublin as they chase a 12th consecutive title in the province.

It’s a busy week for Dublin supporters, with the minor footballers taking on Offaly in the provincial semi-final at Parnell Park tonight (Wednesday, throw-in 7.30pm).

David Reynolds’ charges came through their group unbeaten and in a team that has featured Tim Deering (Skerries Harps) and Clyde Burke (St Patrick’s Donabate) in the starting fifteen the Metropolitans will be favourites to progress.

Following that, the Dublin hurlers take on Kilkenny on Saturday in their penultimate round robin clash in Parnell Park (throw-in 7pm).

With Galway to come the following week in Salthill, Dublin realistically need to win one of their last two matches to qualify for the decider. They sit top of the group with three wins to date but come up against Kilkenny side who will be all out to make amends following their controversial one-point defeat to Galway last time out.

Kilkenny will be keen to cut out the defensive lapses that were in evidence in that game, but they showed in their visit to Parnell Park in March when they reeled off 2-3 without reply, that they have a big goal-scoring threat up front.

In front of what is sure to be a sellout crowd, expect plenty of thrills and spills as Dublin look to Donal Burke for inspiration.