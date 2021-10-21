Derby whets the appetite

IN Donabate Niall Collins is fondly dubbed ‘Charlo’, elsewhere he is known as one of the best forwards in Dublin club football in the last ten years.

Back in 2008 St Pat’s claimed the Junior A Championship with victory over Round Towers Clondalkin and 13 years on Collins is still one of their main men.

Next Sunday morning will see Fingal’s dedicated followers of football flock to Robbie Farrell Park (and a few other venues beside) as Donabate take on Clann Mhuire in an all north County Dublin clash as both teams vie for a place in the Intermediate Championship’s semis.

And Collins for one is relishing the challenge.

“For me the knockout stages of the championship is great and we will be expecting a good Fingal battle on the day,” he said.

“Clann Mhuire play on a wide pitch like ourselves, so they like to play football too. It should be a great contest that could well come down to a bounce of a ball on the day.”

Indeed it has been the bounce of the ball that has stood between Donabate and their step up to senior in previous campaigns, something that Collins reflected on philosophically.

“After the winning the junior, the plan was to win the intermediate, but for whatever reason it didn’t happen. We came up short in a few semi-finals and then lost to Vincents in the decider in 2015, but we’ve rebuilt the team and we feel we have a good chance.”

2015 was also the year when Collins was part of Jim Gavin’s O’Byrne Cup winning squad that defeated Kildare in extra time in a thrilling decider played in Newbridge and it is something he looks back on with great fondness.

“It was a really enjoyable experience. There were a couple of lads from Fingal in the panel and the training was great. Brian Fenton was just breaking through and it was a very talented bunch of players.”

At club level it would also be Collins’ last year playing with Dinny Corcoran. They were a front line that could compare to Shearer and Sutton, and Collins for one was sad to see the current Drogheda United striker leave to concentrate on his League of Ireland career.

“We had great craic together, but he was playing two sports and it takes its toll. It’s very hard to combine the two, but it was sad the way things worked out in the end.”

The two were to the fore as Donabate won successive promotions from Division 3 to the top flight, their Division 2 campaign backboned by a terrific 10-game winning run.

Pat’s stay in the top flight was a short one, but Collins feels that this time round Donabate are in a much stronger position.

“We needed a full squad to survive at the top, we were working with a very tight panel of 18 or 19, so if you got one or two injuries you were in a bit of trouble. Now we’ve a panel of 27 and anyone from that 27 is capable of making the starting panel on any given day.”

In the pick of the other games, Parnells take on St Sylvester’s in the Senior 2 quarter-finals.

St Brigid’s take on a St Maur’s side who will be all out to contain Philly Ryan after his recent three-goal salvo against Ballyboughal.

The other big Fingal derby sees Fingallians take on Fingal Ravens in a crunch relegation match down in Naul on Saturday, while the standout clash in Junior 1 sees Man O War take on reigning champions O’Dwyer’s.