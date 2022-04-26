Derby victory keeps Syls at the summit

A BLACK card proved costly for Naomh Mearnog as they conceded 2-2 without reply in Sunday morning’s Division 1 clash away to Clontarf.

Although trailing by six points early on, scores from Karl Lynch Bissett, Aodan Fee and Jamie Walsh put the visitors two points up with 13 minutes to go before finally succumbing to two Clontarf goals.

A 1-6 return from former Dublin defender Philly McMahon saw Ballymun Kickhams to a 1-16 to 2-11 win over Skerries Harps.

A Killian McGinnis goal with five minutes to go had put Harps back on level terms before a Ballymun team strengthened by the inclusion of Dublin panellists Darragh Conlon and Cameron McCormack kicked on to record the last two scores of the game.

In Division 2 St Sylvester’s lead the table on scoring difference following their 1-13 to 1-5 win over Fingal Ravens.

It was a mixed first half for Ravens as they missed a penalty after 20 minutes, while Jake Pope found the back of the net and Seán Griffin raised the white flag.

But Sylvester’s, having led by four points at the interval, kicked on after the break, with a Jack Hazley fisted goal extending the lead in a game where Dan Brennan (0-5), Dylan Connolly (0-4) and Mark Hazley (0-3) were prominent for the home side.

Fingallians share joint fourth place along with Ballyboughal following their 3-9 to 1-10 win over pointless Naomh Barrog.

Ballyboughal were 1-14 to 0-14 winners away to Templeogue Synge Street who lost their full back to a straight red early on. Nonetheless Templeogue remained competitive before Ballyboughal pushed on in a game where Ben Callinan got the all-important goal.

The return of Cormac Howley from Australia coincided with Round Towers Lusk recording a 6-16 to 1-11 win over St Annes in a game where Liam Bohan also made his first start of the season. Both players were among the goals along with Luke Codd, Darragh Kelly, Kieran McKitterick and Aaron Naughton.

In Division 3 goals from Dylan Knight, Ollie Brooks and Evan Connolly saw St Patrick’s Donabate record a 3-11 to 1-12 win over Trinity Gaels, their fifth straight league success.

St Margarets are two points behind on eight following a 1-16 to 2-9 win over Clan na Gael Fontenoy as they made the most of a strong second-half wind at their backs, with Leon Daly (0-6), Brian Shanahan (0-4), Connor Sutton (0-4) and Jamie McGuinness (1-0) the pick of their scorers.

In Division 4 Clann Mhuire came out on top in their all north County Dublin derby, with Stephen Rogers (1-6) helping them to a 3-18 to 2-14 win over a struggling Man O War side.

However that victory, which leaves them just four points off the top, came at a cost, with Ciarán Rooney and Brian White both picking up injuries.

In Division 6 O’Dwyer’s got back to winning ways – 5-15 to 4-6 – over a previously unbeaten Ballyfermot de la Salle side.

Four unanswered points from Jude Sullivan had put O’Dwyer’s on the front foot, only for the visitors to respond with 1-1 in quick succession. However goals before the break from Arron Keenan and Jamie Lawler put O’Dwyer’s back on top, and with the aid of a strong breeze they pushed on in the second half with another goal from Keenan and some excellent points from Dean Thompson, O’Sullivan and Morrissey.

The tide began to turn, with a number of high balls played into the square resulting in two goals for the visitors, but the home team responded well., with new recruits Cian Carroll and Cathal O’Rourke to the fore for O’Dwyer’s who secured victory late on when Thompson lobbed the keeper.

Finally, in Division 7, a Seán Gormley goal after 17 minutes helped Garristown to a 1-18 to 0-7 win away to Naomh Mearnog, with Ben O’Brien (0-10) and Tommy White (0-6) their main scores on the day.