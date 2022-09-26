Derby thriller next after big Naomh Mearnog win

Naomh Mearnog's Mark Phelan will once again cross paths with Fingallians in the Intermediate semi-finals.

NAOMH MEARNOG 3-23

ST BRIGID’S 2-15

A STRONG second-half showing from Naomh Mearnog saw them seal their place in the last four of the Intermediate Championship with an emphatic 11-point victory over Brigid’s in Portmarnock on Saturday.

On a day when the club recognised the the minor and intermediate footballers from 1996, and rightly so, the hurlers gave another committed display, albeit before a rather disappointing attendance.

They now face Fingallians in the semi-finals and certainly that is one game that the club members shouldn’t miss.

Saturday was a decent enough test for them, but once Mark Phelan found the back of the net for Mearnog four minutes into the second half that was pretty much curtains for Brigids.

This newspaper has been banging the drum quite loudly of late concerning Mr Phelan and at this stage the hide is wearing very thin.But, averaging two goals a game, his stats simply can’t be ignored.

His marker would have been happy enough to keep him quiet in the first half. Indeed, Brigids did well enough in the early stages, with Robbie O’Driscoll showing well in the number 11 jersey.

Although trailing by five points after Diarmuid Keavey had pointed from the left for the home side, Brigids then reeled off three successive points before a Chris Farrelly score put a goal between the sides.

But with six minutes to go in the half an attempted point from Aidan Pepper dropped short and the quick-thinking Tom Mohan fired past the Mearnog keeper from the edge of the square.

Almost immediately, though, Mearnog registered a goal of their own through their impressive young midfield Charlie McCarthy.

And some indiscipline in the Brigids ranks would see Mearnog move their lead out to four before a free in injury time from Brigids left the half-time score at 1-11 to 1-8 in favour of Mearnog.

Successive frees from Dara Doyle shortly after the restart then made it a one-point game, but that was at close as Brigids would get.

Following points from Farrelly, Keavey and Chris O’Sullivan, Mearnog then grabbed a second crucial goal on 37 minutes when Phelan collected a long pass and brilliantly cut inside before shooting past the Brigids keeper.

Brigids were now on the rack, and having conceded another three points they saw any hope of a comeback fade when Phelan pounced with another brilliant strike with 13 minutes to go to make it 1-6 without reply.

With the Mearnog full back line unyielding all day, Brigid’s had to wait until seven minutes before the end before finally grabbing a consolation goal off a Doyle penalty.

It was too little too late for the Blanchardstown boys as Mearnog moved through to the last four to face off against their old rivals Fingallians who, having had a presence at the game, will know what to expect.

NAOMH MEARNOG: Bobby Smith, Conor Archer, Tom Cosgrove, Mick O’Donoghue, Mark O’Callaghan, Cian Hendricken, Charlie McCarthy 1-1, Chris Farrelly 0-3, Stan Kinnane 0-1, Daniel Maddock 0-1, Liam Mullen 0-8 (0-4f), Chris O’Sullivan 0-1, Mark Phelan 2-5, Diarmuid Keavey 0-3. Subs: Tommy Kinnane for O’Donoghue, Shane Kavanagh for Mark O Callaghan.