Depleted Harps and Towers well beaten

Naomh Mearnog’s Shane Carthy is challenged by Paddy Costello of St Patrick's Donabate during their Senior 2 Football Championship clash last Saturday. Picture: Fintan Clarke

Whitehall Colmcille avenged their 2019 defeat to Round Towers Lusk with a 2-20 to 1-11 group four win in Saturday’s Senior 1 Championship fixture played in Garristown.

Lusk, who were down 10 guaranteed starters, fell behind to an early Eoghan O’Donnell goal, and while Killian Healy responded in kind at the other end the Fingal side trailed by eight points at half-time.

Any chance of a comeback was ended when Whitehall grabbed their second goal straight after the resumption.

Earlier on in Balgriffin, an equally depleted Skerries Harps side suffered a 1-17 to 0-10 defeat to St Judes in group three.

A 25th-minute Liam Connerton goal, which formed part of a 1-3 unanswered run, had left Judes up by nine at half-time, and while faring better after the break Skerries were never able to close the cap sufficiently in a game where the Smith brothers Jack and Stephen registered three points each.

In group three of the Senior 2 Championship, Fingallians recorded a dramatic 0-14 to 1-10 win at home to Erins Isle.

Up by five at the break, they then had Ian O’Reilly to thank after he pulled off a penalty save at the start of the second half.

By the 50th minute they were down by two, but it was a point from Danny Campion that finally got them over the line in a game where Derek Rodgers (0-5) and Dillon Staunton (0-4) were their two chief scorers.

Fingallians next face an away trip to St Maur’s with goals from Ciaran Reddin each side of a Jack Burke effort had the Rush men in a commanding position by half-time against St Annes and they eventually prevailed on a 3-19 to 1-19 scoreline.

In group two Darren Lee made his debut at the ripe old age of 37 as Ballyboughal overcame Parnells in Chanel College on a 2-6 to 1-6 scoreline. And it was Lee who was central to the winning score along with Ben Callinan, with Ballyboughal getting the all-important goal with two minutes remaining through Eoghan McPhilbin.

In group four St Sylvester’s were 2-18 to 1-14 winners away to promoted Round Towers Clondalkin, with Jamie Kennedy and Jack Hazley registering goals after the break and Sean Guiden and Dublin senior panellist Alex Wright chipping in with five points each.

Meanwhile in group one which features both Naomh Mearnog and Donabate, Naomh Olaf were 3-17 to 2-7 winners over St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh.

Plunketts had had the advantage over Olaf’s in previous league encounters but with Luke Murphy Guinane their standout performer at centre forward, Olaf’s dominated with Dublin defender David Byrne grabbing two goals while Glen Soraghan and Eoin Foley were the other main forwards.