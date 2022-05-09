Dempsey spot-on to put Donabate joint top

St PATRICK’S Donabate share the joint lead with two other teams in Division 3 following a 1-13 to 1-8 win over St Peregrines on Saturday evening.

Peregrines, having had a man sent off in the first half, were still in contention with 10 minutes to go before Stephen Dempsey landed a penalty to ensure the win in a game where Dylan Knight was Donabate’s top performer.

Two points behind in fourth place are St Margarets who were 2-12 to 0-10 winners over Naomh Fionnbarra. Leading by four at the break, Margarets struck for two second-half goals through Leon Daly and Jamie McGuinness in a game where their best performers were David O’Connor in goals, Dano Lynch, David Smith and Rory Dwyer in defence and Charlie Madigan, Conor Hickey and Daly up front.

In Division 4 Man O War picked up their first points of the season following a 3-12 to 1-9 win over St Marks. In a repeat of last season’s championship game when Marks prevailed in extra time, Man O War led 1-9 to 0-3 at the break.

And while Marks got the deficit back to within three, Man O War finished strongly to claim the points. Goals on the night came from Sam Clancy, Fintan McCluskey and Sean Hussey, while Willie Moore gave a masterclass in free-taking and Jason McGlynn produced a man-of-the-match display at corner back.

Clann Mhuire recorded a 4-9 to 1-9 win away to Garda in mid-week, although victory came at a cost, with Dublin U20 forward Alex Rogers going off injured after just 10 minutes. Kevin Whyte was another to pick up a knock, but Clann Mhuire, having trailed by a point at half-time, dominated the second period. Their goals came from Ben and Stephen Rogers and Callum McCoy (2).

In Division 5 a Killian Ryan (1-1) goal straight after half-time saw St Finian’s push on, with Conor Halpin (1-5) and Ciaran Doyle (1-1) also hitting the target in their 3-19 to 1-5 win over Ballyboden St Endas.

In Division 6 Fingal Ravens came out on top against Fingallians in Sunday morning’s big promotion clash up in Rolestown.

A goal from wing back Ryan Groves had handed the visitors an early lead before Ravens began to get on top through their full forward Isaac Kiely whose four first-half points had them ahead by three at the break.

And with Fingallians reduced to 13 men in the second half, Ravens pulled away to move to within two points of leaders Whitehall Colmcille.

A Dylan Andrews goal and big returns from Aaron Keenan (0-5) and Jude O’Sullivan helped O’Dwyer’s to a 1-14 to 1-9 win over Donabate.

In Division 7 Tommy White, Jack Gormley, Scott Ennis and Fionn Tormey were Garristown’s best performers in their 1-14 to 1-4 win over St Peregrines.