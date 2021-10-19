Dempsey makes the difference for North

IRISH HOCKEY TROPHY

DUBLIN NORTH 2

BRAY1

Dublin North are the last remaining Leinster side in the Irish Trophy after disposing of Bray.

Shane Dempsey’s side deserved their win and in truth could have won by more but for the excellence of the Bray keeper.

Dublin North had most of the possession during the first quarter, but up against a defensively set Bray side they struggled to create any clear-cut openings early on.

Adrian Sweeney had the best chance for the hosts when he tried his luck from distance, but his effort was deflected narrowly wide.

The second quarter saw Dublin North increase the intensity as they looked to tire out their opponents.

The home side were playing with more purpose now and were well on top as the Wicklow men began to sit deeper and deeper.

The visitors’ chances of keeping Dublin North at bay decreased when one of their players received a green card.

Dublin North made good use of the numerical advantage and took the lead just before the break. Player-coach Dempsey has shown over the years that he is one of the best in the business at short corners and he showed it once again here with a fine finish into the top corner to give his side the lead.

Dublin North continued to dominate in the third quarter and had chances to double their lead, but both Sweeney and Dempsey were thwarted by a couple of fine saves from the visiting goalkeeper.

Just before the end of the third quarter the home side grabbed a deserved second goal, with Dempsey once again showing his prowess from the dead ball with another goal from a short corner.

Bray took off their keeper for an outfield player in the final quarter as they tried to salvage something from the game, but despite scoring a late consolation this was Dublin North’s day.