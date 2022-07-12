Delays and cost ‘inexplicable’ says Fingal’s Duncan Smith on Metrolink

Fingal TD and Labour transport spokesperson Duncan Smith said the costs and delays associated with Metrolink are inexplicable.

Welcoming the lodgement of planning permission in September for the service, Deputy Smith said the constant can kicking points to a reluctance from this government to deal with this vital piece of infrastructure.

Deputy Smith said: “This government has been dragging its heels on MetroLink from the get go. Metrolink was due to be the biggest of sustainable mobility projects, with at least €219 million spent on the proposals to date. Now we see close to €10 billion will ultimately be spent on delivering this sustainable travel option for tourists and people in North County Dublin.

“Government should have been far more ambitious in terms of delivery date for this project. The Metro project was launched originally in 2005 as Metro North and over €50 million was spent then before being mothballed in 2005. It was announced once again in 2015 by the then Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and promptly forgotten. Government is now telling us it will be delivered just under 30 years after talk first started on this. It’s outrageous.”

“There is a massive infrastructure deficit on the M1 corridor and this has a knock on impact on all bus routes. MetroLink will not only reduce traffic from Swords to the city centre, but will also allow residents to commute quickly, cheaply and sustainably. How this isn’t being prioritised by government is beyond me.”

The Labour TD from Swords concluded: “It’s high time we prioritise proper infrastructure on par with our European colleagues.”

