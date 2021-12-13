Defendant says he has ‘very little memory' of stealing a bicycle in Swords but is reminded at court

A teenager who stole a bike has “very little memory” of the incident, a court has heard.

Alan Ryan was given a one month sentence for the theft at last Monday’s sitting of Swords District Court.

Gardaí were flagged down by a group of youths at Applewood, Swords on June 12th last year, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told the court.

The injured party informed them his bike had been stolen.

He identified the accused and gave a detailed description of what he was wearing, which included a Northface jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

The victim said Ryan had also been abusive to the group.

The defendant was located a short distance away and the bike was recovered, Sgt McGarrity said.

Ryan is currently serving a three year sentence in relation to a different matter and is not due to be released until June 2023.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said the 19-year-old has very little memory of what happened and thinks he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would not increase Ryan’s existing sentence and convicted the defendant and imposed a one month prison sentence.