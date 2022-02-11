Defendant given more time to engage with Probation Service after being caught with cannabis

The case against a 21-year-old who was found in possession of cannabis at Balbriggan beach last summer has been adjourned to give the defendant more time to engage with the Probation Services.

Yonas Weakliam (21), Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan appeared in court previously charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Balbriggan beach on May 17, 2021.

In addition, he had also appeared before the court accused of stealing two amazon firesticks and Samsung earbuds worth €280 from the DPD Warehouse, Harry Reynolds Road, Balbriggan on November 25, 2020.

The matter had been adjourned to Swords District Court in January to allow time for the preparation of a Probation and Welfare Report.

When the report came before Judge Brendan O’Reilly, the judge said he didn’t know “what to make of it” and noted the probation services wished to see the defendant again.

“The charges are very serious, he really needs to engage with the Probation Services,” the judge noted.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy asked the court to put the matter back to Weakliam could engage with the services again.

Judge O’Reilly adjourned the case to April 11.