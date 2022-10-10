Defendant claims ‘phone’ he was using while driving was actually a cup of coffee

A man stopped by gardaí for driving while holding a mobile phone claimed he had actually been drinking a cup of coffee at the time.

Cathal McConnell (34) pleaded not guilty to the offence at the M50, Ballymun on October 8, 2021.

Garda Dylan Toner told Swords District Court that while on mobile patrol on the M50 gardaí observed the defendant driving while holding a mobile phone.

He said he spoke to the driver and a fixed penalty notice was issued but was not paid.

However, solicitor for the defence Paul Molloy put it to him that when he stopped McConnell the defendant told him he had in fact been drinking a coffee at the time and a coffee was present in the central console.

The garda agreed this was “a possibility” and said the defendant had mentioned this to him and had told him he had just bought the beverage.

He said they had both been travelling in the same direction and it was his opinion that the defendant had been holding a mobile phone as the position he observed was an “elbow at a 90 degree angle”.

In his evidence to the court, McConnell, of Thomas Moore Road Walkinstown, said he had explained to the garda that what he had been holding was a coffee.

He said his van has a bluetooth handsfree system which means he has no need to hold the mobile phone in his hand.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would give McConnell “the benefit of the doubt” on this occasion and dismissed the charges.