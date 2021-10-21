Defeat is ‘extra’ hard to take for gallant Glebe

FAI INTERMEDIATE CUP

LIFFEY WANDERERS 3

GLEBE NORTH2

THERE was heartbreak for Glebe North in the FAI Intermediate Cup on Friday evening as Liffey Wanderers stole victory late on in extra time after Darius Kierans’ side had recovered from a two-goal deficit.

Having gone 2-0 down early on Glebe were magnificent after that and Kierans will be scratching his head and wondering how his side lost having dominated the vast majority of extra time.

He can be very proud, however, given the fact his young side pushed a Liffey side who sit third in Senior Sunday all the way in what was a pulsating cup battle.

Glebe travelled to Ringsend as underdogs, up against a side who are one of the top teams in the Senior Sunday division this season.

The game looked to be going the way of the formbook early on when Eoghan Roe hit a wonder strike for the hosts which flew into the top corner to give Liffey the lead after just nine minutes.

It was 2-0 ten minutes before the break when a clearance from a Liffey defender found Curtis Murphy around the centre circle. Murphy took a quick look up before lobbing Ronan Browne from the half-way line for a quite spectacular goal.

Darius Kierans obviously wasn’t happy with what he saw in the first half and made a double substitution at the start of the second, with Darragh Owens and Jason Rankin coming into the fray.

Those changes really seemed to change the flow of the game, with Glebe now looking much more dangerous as Liffey began to retreat and protect their two-goal cushion.

Glebe launched wave after wave of attacks, with Reece Weldon, Marty Walsh and Jason Rankin all going close before Walsh got the visitors back into the game with a deflected shot from distance which whistled into the bottom corner.

The Balbriggan side’s tails were well and truly up now and they deservedly equalised three minutes from time when substitute Andy Haran showed all his predatory instincts to fire home from close range and send the game into extra time.

Glebe bossed the first half of extra time and could have scored three or four as they opened Liffey up at will.

The home side were clinging on now and it seemed as though penalties was the best they could hope for given the fact they were not troubling the Glebe goalmouth at all.

However, a Killian Brennan injury for the visitors proved to be a turning point and when the Glebe central defender departed the scene the home side took advantage by launching one last attack late on which resulted in Paddy Obijuru using his strength to break Glebe hearts with a fine strike.

It was a tough result for Glebe North to take, but a game which shows that the Balbriggan side have made huge strides under Kierans.

Glebe: Ronan Browne, Jason Rankin, Roy Kierans, Ryan O’Connor, Killian Brennan, Eric Foley, Darragh Owens, Noel Barrett, Marty Walsh, Reece Weldon, Ryan O’Shea. Subs: Darragh Owens for Ryan O’Connor, Jason Rankin for Ciaran O’Connor, Andy Haran for Ryan O’Shea, Keith Murray for Eric Foley, Jimmy Killeen for Killian Brennan.