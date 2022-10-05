Deadline extended in Fingal Chamber awards

Following a number of requests from applicants, Fingal Chamber has extended the deadline for entries to the Fingal Business Awards to Friday, October. 7

Now in their 18th year, the coveted awards celebrate the best of Fingal business across all business sectors, private, public and charity.

The awards appeal to people who feel that they are working smarter than their competitors and want to create a business edge by promoting excellence in the quality of their products, services and customer experience.

Research and feedback from previous winners signify that entering the awards can result in huge benefits by raising a person or company’s profile, enhancing their reputation and helping to attract new business.

Entry is free and open to all businesses and organisations, both small and large, who do business in Fingal. Entrants can nominate themselves, their own business, their boss, employees, or another business or organisation.

Choose a Category

There are twenty-five award categories this year in four sections: The People Awards, The Business Excellence Awards, The Customer Experience Awards and The Sustainable Business Impact Awards.

All finalists will receive valuable feedback on their submissions from the panel of expert independent judges, while finalists in the Customer Experience Awards section will receive access to their detailed mystery shop results.

In the last competition, there were over 250 nominations before 82 organisations were shortlisted. The 2019 Business of the Year category winners, Ace Express Freight, CommSec, and Empeal succeeded through the robust judging process and a shining set of finalists to reveal some of the great success stories in the business community.

Winners of the 2022 Fingal Business Awards will be announced at the prestigious black-tie Gala Awards Presentation Evening on Friday, the 18th of November. The event, sponsored by Fingal County Council, and hosted by RTÉ’s Marty Whelan, in the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport include the ceremony, dinner and entertainment. This is always a special night of celebration for the business community and a great opportunity to spend with colleagues or entertain clients.

The Fingal business community is invited to review the awards listed on the website and select the awards that best define their organisation’s unique qualities and submit their entry.