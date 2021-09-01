DAA responds to unions’ decision to ballot for industrial action at Dublin Airport

The daa, operators of Dublin Airport has written to both Unite and Connect trade unions in response to the unions’ recent decision to ballot for industrial action over plans to outsource maintenance jobs at the airport.

In its letter to Unite, the daa expressed “grave concern that Unite should threaten industrial action in breach of the existing resolution procedures already in place at Dublin Airport for disputes such as this”.

The daa has advised the trade union that they must assume that when requested to mandate the carrying out of a ballot for industrial action, members of the Unite trade union ‘could not have been advised of their obligations to follow in these dispute resolution procedures’.

The company says it “cannot countenance any unlawful industrial action that would put in jeopardy, the operation of Dublin Airport particularly given its commitment not only to engage in direct discussions but to fully utilise the dispute resolution procedures in place”.

The daa letter to Unite calls on the union to “process any dispute in relation to any matter concerning its members’ employment through the agreed dispute resolution procedure and that no industrial action of any kind will be promoted, encouraged or supported in any way by the union in breach of that obligation”.

It called on the union to “immediately withdraws its threat to conduct a ballot for industrial action”.

In separate correspondence with the Connect trade union which also represents some of the 111 Asset Management workers in dispute, daa has welcomed Connect’s intention to engage and seek a satisfactory resolution of the dispute. However, daa has also sought assurances that Connect will adhere to the binding disputes resolution procedures agreed between both parties and that they will instruct its members in relation to those procedures.

According to a daa spokesperson: “The exchange of correspondence between daa and its trade union partners follows the exhaustion of internal engagement processes and the industrial relations mechanisms of the State including the WRC and Labour Court concerning New Ways Of Working proposals.”

The spokesperson addted that “daa has subsequently written to both trade unions requesting that Connect and Unite engage with daa on outsourcing of maintenance to third parties”.

According to the company: “The changes that had been sought under New Ways Of Working proposals in daa, require workers to work between terminals 1 and 2 at Dublin Airport, to follow the work, agree roster changes, use company email and use basic technology such as handheld devices such as tablets to record work and to clean their own work areas.’”

The daa spokesperson added: “These rosters are no different to those in place in airports across the UK and Europe and considered to be industry best practice. There were no changes proposed to employees’ terms and conditions and in some instances daa was simply asking people to follow the work in Terminal 2 as well as work in Terminal 1.”

The Unite trade union says it was left with no option but to ballot for industrial action after a ‘u-turn’ by the company on implementing a recommendation the Labour Court which its workers accepted after a second ballot on the issue.

Unite Regional Officer, Willie Quigley said the company had “failed to be upfront” with the union’s members and was now in contravention of a Labour Court recommendation which it initially accepted.

He said that the resolution of the dispute was now “in the hands of the daa”.

He said: “Management must stand by its own acceptance of the Labour Court recommendation, including voluntary severance arrangements and engage with Unite in good faith.

“Otherwise, they face the prospect of industrial action.”

Connect has also threatened industrial action over the dispute but is willing to engage with the company on a resolution.

Regional Secretary, Sean Heading, said: “The daa threat results from a dispute between management and our members concerning an attempt to force them to adopt work practice changes without agreement. To threaten workers with an end to their employment unless they accept changes is not a proper manner in which to conduct industrial relations.”

Connect Assistant General Secretary, Brian Nolan, said: “We believe that this semi-state company is seeking to use the crisis in the aviation industry, which has resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic and the failure of the Government to adequately response to its impact on the sector, to destroy highly professional good jobs. Our members are greatly angered by this management approach.

“The issues at Dublin Airport go well beyond this one company as not confronting management’s actions directly would set a dangerous precedence for workers throughout the economy as it begins to emerge from the crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe using such a crisis to enforce a strategy of outsourcing employment is cynical and abhorrent, particularly when it is considered that the daa is a semi-state company."