Cup reverse extra painful for Malahide

MALAHIDE UTD 1

CARRIGALINE UTD 2

Malahide United exited the FAI Intermediate Cup at the last-16 stage following a titanic battle against Cork outfit Carrigaline United.

It was cruel on Ger Coughlan’s side who led for the majority of the game, only to see their Cork opponents equalise with just two minutes to go to send the game into extra time. A goal early in extra time eventually settled the tie, with the defensively excellent Cork side holding out for a narrow win.

This rescheduled game, which was called off the previous week due to bad weather, took place on Sunday afternoon in Gannon Park, with a strong wind blowing which the home side played against in the first half.

Carrigaline, who currently sit second in the Munster Senior League Premier Division, struggled to cope with the conditions early on, with the ball spending a lot of time in Malahide’s half close to the corner flag.

The strong wind was affecting both sides, with the game turning scrappy as possession was lost time and time again.

The first big chance of the game fell to the visitors when Naythan Coleman found space in the Malahide box before hitting a shot on the turn which was well saved by the home keeper.

Having spent much of the first 20 minutes in their own half, Malahide launched a rare attack which saw them score the game’s opening goal.

Ger Coughlan’s recent Spanish signing Jon Iberia made the goal with a beautiful pass to Sam Simpson who took a touch before lobbing the onrushing keeper to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

Malahide almost doubled their lead just before half-time when the ball ran loose in the Carrigaline six-yard box, but after an almighty scramble the ball was cleared, much to the visitors’ relief.

Malahide were looking good as the second half started, with the strong wind now at their backs, and they looked to kill off the game by scoring the all-important second goal. Despite a number of chances the home side just couldn’t kill off the game as a resolute Carrigaline side defended stoutly with their 5-4-1 formation.

The closest Malahide came to finishing off the Cork side was when Dylan Cashin’s fine shot struck the post just after the hour mark.

That stroke of misfortune would prove to be a crucial let-off for Carrigaline who, with just two minutes left, found an equaliser through Coleman to send the game into extra time.

Malahide were still reeling from the concession of that equaliser when the Munster men scored again right at the beginning of extra time to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Malahide tried everything to find an equaliser, but the team from Cork defended brilliantly to see out the game and take their place in the quarter-finals where they will face Maynooth University Town.

Malahide UTD: Dylan McNulty, Ryan Dooney, Karl Melling, Glen Daly, Robbie Gaul, Dylan Cashin, Jake Hyland, Killian Thompson, Jon Iberia, Rob Duggan, Sam Simpson. Subs: Karl O’Callaghan for Rob Duggan, Cormac Whelehan for Jon Iberia, Brian Foley for Ryan Dooney, Levi Boardman for Sam Simpson.