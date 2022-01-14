Crunch time for Malahide

As Malahide begin the second half of their Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B campaign they will be hoping that it will be more fruitful than what went before, with only a win and a draw to show from their opening nine league games.

The Estuary Road outfit began the season with high hopes of a top-four finish, but those goals have had to be re-evaluated after they lost all of their opening five matches which saw them rooted to the bottom of the division until a much-needed bonus-point success against Galwegians in week six.

Player coach Brendan Guilfoyle was left to rue the injury crisis that has caused disruption in his small squad but is still hopeful that he and his side can get their season back on track.

“This season has been slow to kick off for us as we have had 18 local players make their AIL debut in the first five games and we also lost a few players to injury in the first game and it has really stretched our already small squad,” explained Guilfoyle.

“Our goal for the season still hasn’t changed and with three or four players coming back for the next block of four games we are going to push really hard to get our season back on track,” he added.

Malahide will argue that they have been hard done by at times this season, with the AIL deciding to award Galway Corinthians a 28-0 victory at the end of November when Guilfoyle’s side were unable to play the game due to a number of Covid cases in their camp.

That decision has been appealed and Guilfoyle is hopeful that common sense will prevail, and that his side will be awarded two points along with Galway Corinthians as is the current rule for games not played due to Covid-19.

One of the few bright spots for Malahide this season came in their final game of 2021 when they showed great heart and determination to come from 16 points down mid-way through the second half to snatch a well-deserved share of the spoils against Blackrock.

Guilfoyle’s men came into that game off the back of their worst performance of the season away to Ballina, but the Estuary Road men bounced back superbly to earn two points against Blackrock thanks to a heroic rearguard action late on to deny the south Dubliners victory.

On Saturday the two teams will meet once more and neutrals will be hoping that the return game will be even half as exciting as that 34-34 draw in December.

Malahide are slowly getting players back from injuries and they will be hoping that they can begin the new year in style with a victory on the road, which could potentially kick-start their campaign.

It won’t be easy, however, against an improving Blackrock side who are looking to go four games unbeaten after two wins and a draw in their previous three.

The match kicks off at Stradbrook at 2.30pm this coming Saturday.