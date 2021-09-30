Crunch time for Fins and Syls in the championship

Darragh Power of Fingallians in action against Naomh Mearnog the weekend before last.

IT’S down to the final weekend in the group phase of the Intermediate Hurling Championship where either Fingallians or St Brigid’s will be looking to join Naomh Mearnog in the knockout stages.

Fingallians will be looking for a more ruthless display at home to St Marks after surrendering a five-point lead to Mearnog in the big derby showdown between the two in Portmarnock the week before last.

The concession of a close-in goal with five minutes remaining saw Fingallians’ challenge falter as Mearnog outscored them by 1-4 to no-score in the closing stages.

Fingallians were to most observers the better team heading up to Diarmuid Keavey’s goal, with Dublin Under-20 captain Darragh Power very influential in the middle third of the field for the Swords outfit.

And while they were unhappy with a few refereeing decisions, Fingallians were nonetheless masters of their own destiny before inadvertently pressing the self-destruct button.

Certainly their manager Ryan O’Dwyer will be impressing on his team the importance of showing a bit more steel in their play, although there is no doubt that on paper they have one of the best squads in the championship.

Both Ben Stears and Gordon Rodgers have adapted well to the senior ranks, while Sean Hickey is a valuable outlet from the half forward position and capable of getting among the scorers.

As for Mearnog, there may be the temptation to rest a few of their dual players in their last group game against St Brigids, with Shane Kavanagh and Mark Phelan in action for the footballers the weekend after next when Mearnog play St Maur’s in their crunch Senior 2 clash in Rush.

Meanwhile, St Sylvester’s have got it all to do against group one leaders Erins Isle who have clocked up an impressive 5-37 in their championship matches to date.

St Sylvester’s bounced back from an opening-round defeat at the hands of Naomh Olaf to register a five-point win over Kevins in Dolphin Park last Saturday week.

And the return of Alan Kenny has certainly been a big plus for Pat Hoyne’s side who, minus the two O’Flynn brothers, have not been firing on all cylinders in the championship.

Meanwhile, St Maur’s will be looking to close out their season on a positive note this Saturday when they host group three leaders St Judes in Rush.

For Eoghan Conroy it’s a matter of continuing his road to recovery after getting in the full 60 minutes in his side’s narrow one-point defeat to Kilmacud Crokes the weekend before last.