Croke Park sees Fingal lifeboat volunteers celebrate partnership between RNLI and the GAA

3 July 2022; Volunteer Lifeboat crew from around Ireland promote the RNLI’s drowning prevention partnership with the GAA on the pitch at Croke Park during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final between Limerick and Galway. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

RNLI volunteers from Fingal’s coastal villages got to step on the hallowed turf of Croke Park recently to promote a new partnership with the GAA.

Jen Harris and Ian Sheridan, from Howth RNLI were among those took to the pitch during Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final at Croke Park, to promote the charity’s partnership with the GAA on water safety.

Before Limerick and Galway battled it out for a place in the final and in front of a packed stadium and TV audience, 28 RNLI volunteers from around the island of Ireland, including Jen and Ian, unfurled a giant flag showing an all-weather lifeboat in action.

Alongside this activity, Jen, with Damien Payne from Howth’s flanking RNLI station in Dun Laoghaire, stood in a guard of honour at the tunnel where the players came onto the pitch, before standing next to team captains for the coin toss ahead of the match. Pitch-side interviews were done by RNLI Coxswain and Trustee Paddy McLaughlin, Antrim Hurler Neil McManus and the RNLI’s Head of Water Safety Gareth Morrison, who all shared water safety advice and highlighted the importance of the work of the partnership.

The RNLI and GAA water safety partnership was established in 2017 to raise awareness of drowning prevention and to educate communities on how to stay safe in and around the water.

The partnership is part of the GAA Healthy Clubs’ programme and has seen RNLI lifeboat crew visiting GAA clubs around Ireland to deliver water safety talks to all age groups.

Within a 10km radius of the 46 RNLI Lifeboat Stations on the island of Ireland, there are 333 GAA clubs.

From the first year of the partnership, the GAA have invited the RNLI to Croke Park for an All-Ireland Semi-Final, where the charity has reached new audiences that may someday save a life themselves with water safety advice.

Speaking about her experience on Sunday, Jen said: “Flanking the tunnel and unfurling the RNLI flag in Croke Park is a huge honour and I loved every minute of it. The partnership between the RNLI and the GAA is so strong because of the parallels between community, volunteering and pride. Standing across from Damien, who volunteers at Dun Laoghaire RNLI, one of our flanking stations, demonstrates the strength of these values because each RNLI station works in tandem to keep our communities safe around the whole island. Together with these shared values, the RNLI and GAA, are highlighting the importance of water safety and drowning prevention and I’m proud to be a part of this partnership.’

Gareth Morrison, Head of Water Safety added: ‘This was an amazing opportunity to be given by the GAA and it shows the importance of working in partnership with organisations who share our values.

“With so many people watching and listening, we are bringing important water safety messages to a huge audience, that could one day save a life.’