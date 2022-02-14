Court hears young man told a residents’ representative: ‘I’ll smack the head off you’

A 20-year-old man told a residents’ representative “f**k off or I’ll smack the head off you” when the man asked a group of youths to move on, a court has heard.

John Stephens pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Barrons Hall Grove, Balbriggan on June 19, 2021 and possession of cannabis on the same date.

The court heard the injured party was a volunteer member of the Board of Management in the estate and approached a large group of youths after he received a number of phone calls from concerned residents.

When he asked them to move on, a number of youths in the group became aggressive and it was at this point that Stephen’s made the threat.

Garda Stephen O’Toole said another male subsequently assaulted the injured party by smacking him across the face.

He said he had earlier received a report about a large group of youths causing an obstruction and annoyance to pedestrians at Castlemills Shopping Centre.

When he attended the area he saw a large group of youths walking towards Barrons Hall and observed the accused and another male with an unmuzzled dog.

When he approached them about the unmuzzled dog he got a strong smell of cannabis, Garda O’Toole said.

He said two bags of cannabis were subsequently found on Stephen’s person when he was searched in his cell following the incident in Barrons Hall Grove.

The defendant, with an address at a Peter McVerry Trust Shelter in Dublin, has seven previous convictions, including possession of drugs and possession of knives and other articles.

Barrister Annette Kealy said on the date in question the defendant and a group of friends had been making a music video.

When they were approached by the injured party Stephen’s “didn’t react well”.

He was extremely apologetic for his behaviour on the day, she said. Ms Kealy said Stephens had been in foster care from a very young age as his mother had a bad drug problem and as a result when he reached 18 he was homeless and living in a Peter McVerry hostel. She said he is now on an apprenticeship programme and is paying rent to Peter McVerry.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have spoken the way he did on the day and he apologises profusely,” she said. “He is not taking cannabis now and hasn’t for six weeks.”

Ms Kealy asked the judge to take into account the defendant’s guilty plea, his apology and his shame at what happened.

Fining Stephens €100 for possession of cannabis, Judge John O’Leary said he was going to take the public order matter into consideration and in doing this he was taking into account the difficulties the defendant has had in his life.