Courageous Dublin are creamed by five-star Cats

The Dublin team line out ahead of Saturday's Leinster Senior Camogie Final against Kilkenny at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. Photo: iLivephotos.com

KILKENNY 5-11

DUBLIN 0-12

Kilkenny’s experience told as they put five goals past a young Dublin side to capture the Leinster Senior title at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday.

Dublin battled gamely throughout, but two heavy spells of scoring in each half would ultimately dictate the outcome of the game.

Free-taker Aisling Maher twice cancelled out efforts from Kilkenny captain Aoife Prendergast before the home side hit Dublin for 2-3 without reply.

Following scorers from Aoife Doyle and the impressive Miriam Walsh, Aoife Doyle then came through the Dublin defence to fire low past Eabha Mooney on 12 minutes.

Then a handy bit of stick work from Walsh saw the Kilkenny full forward fire past an out-of-position Dublin keeper to leave it 2-5 to 0-2 with eight minutes left in the half.

However a point from Aisling O’Neil saw Dublin’s fortunes pick up somewhat, with O’Neill then seeing an effort saved by the keeper in the next attack of the game.

And while Kilkenny would respond with two points, Dublin continued their comeback with two scores on the bounce from Niamh Gannon and O’Neill.

However, Dublin were dealt a severe blow just before the break when a high ball played in by Katie Power managed to fool everybody on its way to the net as the Cats went in at half-time holding a commanding 3-7 to 0-6 lead.

The second half saw Dublin kick off their account with a free from Aisling Maher, but four minutes in Doyle came off the shoulder to fire past keeper Mooney.

After another two points Walsh got behind the Dublin defence for Kilkenny’s fifth goal on 35 minutes.

A Katie Nolan point brought their unanswered run to 2-3, but O’Neill, having scored 1-4 in Dublin’s semi-final win over Westmeath, ensured some respectability for the Metropolitans, while Niamh Gannon, Gaby Couch and substitute Aoife Walsh all raised white flags towards the end.

Dublin SCORERS: A Maher (0-4f), A O’Neill 0-4 each, N Gannon 0-2, G Couch, A Walsh 0-1 each.

Dublin: Eabha Mooney, Christine Shanahan, Eve O’Brien, Muireann Kelleher, Roisin Baker, Hannah Hegarty, Emma O’Byrne, Emma Flanagan, Gaby Couch, Aisling Maher, Niamh Gannon, Jody Couch, Ali Twomey, Aisling O Neill, Aisling Gannon. Subs: Leah Butler for Shanahan (37), Elyse Jamieison Murpy for A Gannon (42), Claire Gannon for Flanagan (49), Aoife Walsh for Twomey (62).