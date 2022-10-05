Countdown under way to 2022 Loughshinny Supporters Club bash

Keelim Ryan finished second to Micko Sweeney in the Loughshinny Club Road Race Championship. Photo: Jack Corry

Micko Sweeney added the Loughshinny Club Road Race Championship to his tally of success this season. Photo: Jack Corry

THE Loughshinny Motorcyle Supporters Club have two different championships running for its members.

In the Road Race Championship, it was a great win for Micko Sweeney who had a five-point margin over Keelim Ryan, with Sean Leonard third, Eoin O’Siochru fourth, John Ella fifth and Derek Sheils in sixth place in the overall standings.

With just one round of the Short Circuit Championship remaining at the Sunflower Trophy meeting, Andrew Whearty has a 30-point lead over Damien Horgan, and he is just four points ahead of Derek Sheils.

Almantas Montvilas moved up into fourth position after last Saturday’s meeting at the Bishopscourt circuit, ahead of fifth-placed Jack O’Grady, with Jack Whearty in sixth spot.

The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club are scheduled to hold their annual awards evening in The Hills Cricket Club on Saturday, November 26, starting at 8pm.

Keep ’er lit!