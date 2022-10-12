Councillors debate ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Quay Street and Harbour in Balbriggan

A special meeting of the Balbriggan/Rush-Lusk/Swords Area Committee was held last week as a report on proposed public realm redevelopment at Quay Street and environs, Balbriggan was presented to councillors.

The plans went on public display from Thursday July 7 2022 to Monday August 8 2022, with the last date for submissions being Friday August 19 2022.

The report came before the Local Area Committee on Thursday October 6 2022 to be presented before a meeting of the full council on Monday October 10 2022.

In total, 100 submissions/observations were received, including submissions/observations from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The proposed works at Quay Street and environs, Balbriggan include redevelopment of the existing car park areas, open space and playground to form a reordered pedestrianised public open space/market space with play space off Quay Street.

Also included are the upgrade of the car park areas and green open space located between MIll Street, Quay Street and the harbour, including the Bracken River, to provide new hard landscaping and planting zones, along with upgrading of surfaces landscaping, green infrastructure and new public lighting and street furniture.

Works are proposed to redirect the existing overflow from the Irish Water pumping station off Harbour Road to a new discharge location into the Bracken River and enhancement works are proposed for the Bracken River, including widening of the water course.

Resurfacing has been proposed in areas under the railway viaduct arches, with new granite paving, as well as provision within the vicinity of the railway viaduct to facilitate future potential market stalls, street food outlets and outdoor dining to include appropriate utility connection points.

Controversially, also proposed is the reduction of car-parking on-site, including removal of Quay Street parking and provision of 152 cycle parking spaces, seating and integrated play equipment.

The plans will provide for a single-storey harbour building on-site of a former night club at East Pier of Balbriggan Harbour, to contain a commercial unit, storage, public toilets and seating.

There will also be provision of two new single-storey kiosk buildings on the site of a former night club at East Pier, to accommodate visitor information, retail, café, hot food take-away and rental of recreational equipment.

The plans also include the demolition of the existing public toilet and construction of a single-storey building south-west of the railway viaduct to include toilets, changing lockers, a “Changing Places Unit” and a retail kiosk.

The former RNLI Boathouse, which is a protected structure, will be conserved and be used as a commercial café/retail unit.

All associated site development works will also be carried out.

The council’s Planning and Strategic Infrastructure Department reviewed the proposals and determined: “It is considered that the proposed Quay Street and environs project is consistent with the land use zoning objectives pertaining to the lands set out in the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023.

"The proposal is also considered to accord with the relevant and applicable objectives of the Fingal Development Plan, 2017-2023.”

The report was noted by the Area Committee.